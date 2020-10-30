Anti-Chinese racism poster competition winners join Te Papa Museum collection

The four winning posters in the Aotearoa Poster Competition.

Posters aiming to create conversations about anti-Chinese racism in New Zealand will be part of a collection at Te Papa Museum.

The Aotearoa Poster Competition’s focus on Chinese New Zealand communities was born during Codi-19 alert level 4 and focused on creating conversations about anti-Chinese racism.

Many Asians felt they could not cough in public, some took their children out of school due to bullying while others became the targets of a racist email that said Asian people were spreading viruses.

On Friday evening, four winners – Minna Zhu​, Raymund Santos​, Nicholas Reid​ and Chloe Or​ – were announced and told their art would be rolled out in public spaces across the country and join a collection at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

One of the competition’s organisers, Bev Hong​, said having the posters at Te Papa was a “momentous” decision.

“It's an acknowledgement of the lived experience of many Asian including Chinese-New Zealanders, and validation of the messages that these posters convey," Hong said.

“Te Papa's acquisition of the artwork means the spirit of the project and the stories told as part of it will be preserved.”

Dr Grace Gassin​, curator of Asian New Zealand Histories at Te Papa, said it was thrilled to give support to a “much needed conversation”.

“As a national institution, we are delighted to be able to signal our support for the competition’s anti-racist kaupapa," Gassin said.

“Asian New Zealanders’ experiences of, and courageous responses to, the targeted racism they have endured during the Covid-19 pandemic are an important part of the national conversation.”

The competition received more than 50 submissions – from people as young as 13, emerging artists and established artists. Some submissions were also up for public vote.

Year 11 student Minna Zhu from Queenstown won the young persons category.

“I felt almost compelled to enter because of how much the theme resonated with me personally,” Minna said.

“Being someone who is passionate about racial matters, art, and who is also of Chinese descent, there wasn't anything stopping me from translating my own enthusiasm for the subject into something physical.”

“It's personal, and has a lot of 'me' in it. I think that's why it holds significance to me," Minna said.

Raymund Santos, a university student from Auckland, won the new and emerging artist category.

“I have always been drawn to the topic of arts and culture and with this competition, I saw this as another opportunity to marry both of my interests while also at the same time contributing for a cause that is timely and relevant in our society," Santos said.

Nicholas Reid from Wellington won the established artist category. Reid entered the competition as they “thought the message behind the competition was very important, and wanted to create a strong poster which embodied these values”.

Popular vote winner Chloe Or, also known as Chloe de la Lune, said as a first generation immigrant of New Zealand, the cause of the competition resonated with them.

“I love how it is vibrant with so many diverse cultures, so I really want New Zealand to keep being a positive and welcoming place that embraces our diverse cultural communities.”

The posters were judged by Lynda Chanwai-Earle, Kerry Ann Lee, Michel Tuffery and Mark Amery

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon presented the winners with their awards.

“Art was the medium and this was very innovative, and of course the artists’ creations are very inspirational to all," Foon said.