Father's fight for Titi Island rights inspires twin lawyers

Katarina and Makareta Coote both practice law at different Invercargill firms.

A chance elevator ride and watching their layman father argue in court led Bluff twins Katarina and Makareta Coote to law.

The identical twins are about as entwined as it gets. As they speak their sentences meld and they share a passion for protecting the rights of people.

Watching their dad Robert, who is not a lawyer, argue for Māori land rights in court stuck in their minds.

Their father was on the Titi/Mutton Bird Islands committee.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill's Matariki Festival bigger than organisors anticipated

* A swift visitor to Bluff

* Ngāi Tahu mapping project reveals original Māori placenames in Southland



The 23-year-old sisters said they owe everything to their parents, for supporting their studies and now careers.

Their family has generational links to Kāti Mamoe, Waitaha and Kai Tahu.

Their great-great grandmother Mere Te Kaehe was the last full-blooded Māori in Bluff, but “there will someone that will dispute that” Makareta said.

Rather than getting into a family tree exercise, Katarina gave the short version: they came from generations of Bluffies and were entrenched in the region.

They have been practising in Invercargill for more than a year and reflecting on that time, they say giving people in need of help a voice was rewarding.

Katarina does criminal law at Eagles Eagles & Redpath, while Makareta does business and civil around the corner at Cruickshank Pryde.

It was a chance elevator ride, which they ended up sharing with the University of Otago Dean of Law, who persuaded them to skip an archaeology lecture for a law one instead.

A synopsis of whether an historic case of survival cannibalism was justified hooked them, and they signed up to study law.

Makareta was interested in Māori land law when she first started studying, but had not yet had the opportunity to tackle it at work.

The Titi Islands and Rakiura still had parcels of Māori land and people were always fighting each other for ownership, she said.

There advice to other young Māori is that education is for everyone.

Speaking generally of Māori, Katarina said “I feel that there’s a sense of just not thinking like you’re good enough, and people need to realise that they are”.

“I’m not your typical lawyer at all in any sense: I’m female and I’m Māori,” Makareta said.

When she got through her first year paper, she realised she could do it.

“If I can do that, so can a lot of the people I grew up with,” Makareta said.

Katarina said she was working up the courage to introduce herself in Te Reo at court.

“Going through first year law, I did have in the back of my mind what dad did and Māori land law and how we potentially could help in the future,” Makareta said.

“It may not have started the journey off but it kept it going,” Katarina said.

Neither can see themselves working anywhere else but the south, serving their community.

“To help the community you come from, it's so rewarding,” Katarina said.

“People always say to us, they’re glad we’ve come back to the place.”