The only Pākehā on Te Wānanga o Aotearoa course thinks it's time to ask 'who we are and what we stand for'

James Barnes wants Pākehā to talk more about “who we are”.

James Barnes has more often than not been the only Pāhekā at Māori events, but he would like to see that change.

The 39-year-old Hamilton man has been working on his He Waka Hiringa degree, a Master of Applied Indigenous Knowledge at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

His degree focus has been on learning whaikōrero – the art of Māori speechmaking heard at pōwhiri and other formal occasions.

RNZ The government's first statement of national education priorities instructs schools, early learning services and tertiary institutions to make every day use of te reo and tikanga Māori.

And he created a resource of 10 new tauparapara, incantations to begin a speech.

READ MORE:

* 'Fears' about Māori immersion schools proving unfounded

* The problems that remain with our telling of the New Zealand Wars

* Academic accused of 'racism' for saying 'Pākehā' after championing ethnic communities



“I looked at this old journal which started in the 1890s and I chose 10 stories to create 10 new tauparapara.”

He was the only Pāhekā on the course, yet he's no stranger to that feeling.

He grew up in Tauranga, where his parents decided to send Barnes and his twin brother to Kōhanga Reo. Barnes went on to a Kura Kaupapa before attending a bi-lingual unit at a Pākehā college.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF People on the streets of Christchurch share what they know - and in some cases, what they don't - about Matariki.

“It was a bit of an experiment in some ways. My father was a hippie and rebelling in some ways against his own Pākehā culture, so he wanted us to grow up in something different.”

Barnes believes that Pākeha have a lot to learn about themselves.

“We have the King movement here which is internationally significant, and every time they have a do or something, I am usually the only Pākeha, which is shocking ... it’s not just for Maori.”

He would like to see Pākehā know who they are because Barnes believes they have been dispossessed of their culture through colonisation.

“You ask most Pākehā what’s their culture and most of them don't know what it is. I would like to have deeper conversations about who we are and what we stand for and own being our culture.

“What I want to see our Pākehā people doing is to see ourselves as cultural because then it brings humility, an insight into ourselves, so we can be better with other people rather than not knowing who we are.”