Push to get every Kiwi student to see founding documents

There is a push to get every school in New Zealand to visit He Tohu, a permanent exhibition featuring the country's constitutional documents.

A tear falls down Anna Tiaki's cheek as Te Aute College students perform waiata in front of Te Tiriti.

"You may not come back. But at least you can say you've sung in here," she tells them.

Tiaki, who’s worked at the National Library for 31 years, is a senior learning facilitator with the library’s He Tohu programme.

Its aim is to get every Kiwi student to see the country’s three founding documents – Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Women’s Suffrage Petition, and the Declaration of Independence.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Anna Tiaki has worked with the National Library for 31 years.

All three are on display at a free, permanent exhibition at the library in Wellington.

For students who live outside the capital, access is easier said than done with travel and accommodation expenses.

Tiaki has seen youth of all different cultures come through He Tohu – since 2017 when the programme started 15,557 have visited.

The library’s charitable arm, the Te Puna Foundation, is appealing for donations to the He Tohu Travel Fund, which subsidises costs for students to access the documents in-person in Wellington, or at a sister programme in Auckland, He Tohu Tāmaki.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kathryn Boyte, Te Puna Foundation manager, says the importance of the programme cannot be overstated.

Kathryn Boyte, Te Puna Foundation manager, said the idea was to make New Zealand’s taonga accessible to ensure future engagement with the country’s heritage and history.

Last year the Government announced New Zealand history would be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, hence the need for the programme, Boyte said.

“It’s a chance for the kids to engage with the documents and really inspire them to want to know more. It’s exactly the vision of what He Tohu is ... talking about the past to create a better future.”

Tiaki said that with any tamariki coming through, the most rewarding part was them being able to see the documents. The two-hour programme tailors each visit to the school or kura.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Aute College sing to National Library staff at the end of their tour.

“For me, it’s rewarding when they leave, and they found out they’ve seen the originals. They don’t believe that these are the real documents. And the significance is that these are New Zealand’s founding documents. This is important to young New Zealanders. They need to know about these.”

Every school that’s asked to come through is asked to prepare waiata for the end of the tour, which is helped by the acoustics of the room the documents are held in.

The document room, which has dimmed light to protect their longevity, is both a place to say thank you to those who have signed, and a place to connect to signatories who may be students’ tūpuna.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Isaiah Reiri, 13, and Kingston Paenga, 14, from Te Aute College scrolling through the documents featured in the exhibition.

“It’s the ngākau, it’s the heart,” Tiaki said. “We say to people coming in, ‘you’re visitors, but when you leave, you’re tangata whenua’. This space is for everybody. Anyone and everyone.”

Boyte said the programme was effective as it enabled children to go back to their communities, families and iwi and talk about what they learned, which created further learning opportunities.

Teachers were also learning when they accompanied students through He Tohu, saying many generations did not necessarily learn about the documents in school.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Aute College students are shown through the programme at the National Library in Wellington recently.

“That’s a preparation process for them as well,” she said.

“It’s about connecting the taonga in that document room to what we actually need to know now. So the impact of that, the outcome of that is why we do what we do. We see their faces, we see the inspiration, we see them wanting to know more.”