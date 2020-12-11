Korowai project cloaked in iwi legends of mist, mountains and bush

Marlborough Girls’ College students Rene Christian-Roddick, left, Nga Whata Heemi and Raumati Rogers with the korowai they designed and made as part of their Māori Performing Arts class.

Three Marlborough students have designed and made korowai (Māori cloaks) based on legends from their iwi.

Marlborough Girls’ College students Nga Whata Heemi, Raumati Rogers and Rene Christian-Roddick have designed and made a korowai as part of their Māori Performing Arts class.

Heemi said the subject standard required them to pick a pūrākau (Māori legend) relating to their “Māori story”.

“So we picked our design around that particular story that we chose and then the colours we incorporated to it depending on that story we chose,” Heemi said.

“My one was the green, red and black one. My iwi is Ngāi Tūhoe, my story came from where our tribe originated from.

She said her design was based off the story of Hinepukohurangi (the mist maiden) and Te Maunga (the mountain), and Ngā Pōtiki ,one of the early ancestors of the Ngāi Tūhoe iwi.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The tātua (belt) were cross stitched by the students.

“So the design was to say that the generations that have passed down to me, have still been connected to the mountains of my tribe, to the mist of home and it just passed down and it’s all connected into one through the korowai,” she said.

The process was challenging, she said.

“Not something I would do just for fun, but it definitely teaches you to be patient. It was awesome, but it did take a lot of patience.

“I would do it again, it’s definitely something that I would want to do to pass on to family members or as a family korowai, or special occasions or something.”

As part of the assessment, the girls are required to give the korowai away. Heemi said she intended to give hers to the firstborn grandchild in her family, her niece, who was due next year.

Rogers, also of Ngāi Tūhoe, said her korowai was based off a similar story as Heemi’s.

“But my meaning of it is it represents where I’m from, and the ancestors that are with me no matter where I am,” Rogers said.

“I’m from the ngahere, the bush, and that’s where the green is from.

“They will be gifted to really special people in our lives.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Each korowai had three different colours, representing the students’ iwi.

The students had to cross stitch a tātua (belt) that they designed. Each korowai had three different colours, and they also sewed tassels and feathers onto the cloak.

Christian-Roddick, of Ngati Porou and Te Whakatōhea, said she designed her korowai in about an hour.

Making the korowai however, took a lot longer and was made over about five weeks.

“It was a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it,” Christian-Roddick said.