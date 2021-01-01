Stop treating Māori patients like they are 'gangsters': Māori nurse

Waitangi Tribunal claimant and Māori health leader Lady Tureiti Moxon is calling on the Crown to respond to the Waitangi Tribunal Hauora Report with more urgency. (First published August 2019)

Māori nurse Debbie* has worked in public hospitals for nine years, but experiences of institutional and casual racism often make her think about quitting her job.

“What I’ve seen is judgment.

“Like when a gangster presents to ED having been stabbed or shot, the first thing that happens is security is notified, so naturally the whole feel and mood changes, everyone goes on high alert.”

She sees the same attitude towards any “big brown man”, including her own father.

District health boards (DHBs) have failed to attract and retain Māori staff at the same rate as non-Māori since their creation nearly 20 years ago.

New targets quietly approved by DHBs in 2019 are aimed at turning this situation around.

These include recording employee ethnicity, employing a Māori workforce that reflects Māori population proportionally for their region by 2030, and Māori staff turnover being no greater than DHB turnover for all staff.

There are also targets around cultural competency training being delivered for all DHB staff in their interactions with Māori patients and whānau.

Debbie became a registered nurse to care for her whānau, but she feels her Māori identity has been an obstacle to career progression.

Christel Yardley/Stuff DHBs have adopted a set of targets to increase their Māori workforce.

“For me the only reason why I do what I do is because I know I can sympathise with that whānau.

“Having experience as a patient, seeing how my father, my mother, grandmother, aunty and uncle have been through the system and have been treated, if I see something I will try and intervene, so they don’t have that experience.”

She said while some colleagues were committed to partnership principles of Te Tiriti/Treaty of Waitangi, others were half-hearted – and then there were those who objected to the concept of cultural competence altogether.

“You’ve got people who are racist who have resisted all through their training, and they get out into practice, and they still continue to resist – and now they are looking after whānau.”

DHBs are expected to report annually and quarterly to the national workforce strategy group on their progress on the targets, but do not have to make the data publicly available.

Since the targets were endorsed in late 2019, little has changed.

Across the national DHB workforce, 7.9 per cent of employees were Māori, compared to 15.8 per cent of the population, as of figures from June 2020, the latest data available, provided to Stuff by the Ministry of Health.

Supplied New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said DHBs need to work harder to retain Māori staff.

This was a slight improvement from the previous year, when Māori accounted for 7.6 per cent of the DHB workforce, compared to the same percentage in the population – a representation deficit of 8.2 per cent.

The deficit of Māori staff compared to representation in local DHB populations varied across the 20 DHBs, ranging from 2.5 per cent at Waitematā DHB, to 17 per cent at Tairāwhiti DHB.

Four DHBs – Lakes, Waikato, Taranaki and South Canterbury – have got marginally worse since the targets were introduced, the gap between the proportion of Māori employed in the DHBs and the local Māori population widening. The other 16 DHBs have seen minor improvements.

Auckland DHB chief executive and lead of the national workforce strategy group Ailsa Claire said increasing the Māori workforce was a priority for DHBs, “reflecting our obligations under the Treaty of Waitangi and our focus on equity”.

But she said progress would be gradual.

“This is because recruitment of more Māori staff into health careers, and structural changes in the health system, take time.”

Canterbury DHB Māori and Pacific manager and national DHB Māori committee Te Tumu Whakarae chair Hector Matthews developed the targets and said he believed they would help DHBs increase the Māori workforce.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) executive director of Māori and Pacific and Tumu Whakarae chairman Hector Matthews feels setting targets will help improve Māori workforce representation.

“We are getting better but it is slow because we are dealing with big societal changes.”

He said the vastly different demographic make-up of the country’s 20 DHBs made comparison on progress with the targets meaningless.

New Zealand Nursing Organisation (NZNO) Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku disagreed and said being able to rank DHBs on their progress would put a spotlight on their efforts.

DHBs need to do more to recruit Māori nurses, but also to retain them by creating a more culturally supportive environment, she said, highlighting a 2018 survey which found Māori members reported experiences of racism on a daily basis.

“What a lot of Māori nurses were saying was when we go and work at the DHB you walk in the front door, you leave your Māori-ness behind and you pick it up on the way out.

“And sometimes you’re that tired you don’t even bother.”

A target to have all staff and board members complete cultural competency training by 2022 would only work if DHBs took it seriously, Nuku believes.

“We need to see a service responding to the realities of having Māori within the workforce and there’s very little of that. That’s why Māori don’t stay. There’s only so much they can tolerate in terms of sticking inside a DHB.”

She said cultural competency training was treated as a “tick box” exercise without any real expectations or accountability.

Claire said DHBs had been developing their own cultural competency programmes and measures but information about participation was not collected nationally.

A national strategic framework for cultural competency training would be finalised in 2021 to provide a consistent approach and an ability for reporting at a national level.

* Debbie is not the nurse’s real name.