School art project weaves cultures past, present and future

Māpua School students with pou whenua they made for the school entrance. The work was created with the help of local artist Gordon Toi.

Visitors to Māpua School would often drive straight past the tiny school in the Tasman District without knowing it was there.

This was before 20 eye-catching pou whenua appeared at the entrance to the primary school, which sits along the main road through the village, north of Nelson.

Eels, an orca and birds, as well as the community’s resident kōtuku or white heron – known as “Hamish” – were among the animals adorning the brightly-coloured wooden posts.

Students’ handprints, skateboards and a bike marked others, embellished with traditional Māori designs - in not-so-traditional colours like vivid pink and purple.

READ MORE:

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: Māori history ignored

* Pou whenua recognising the 28th Māori Battalion unveiled in Waitohi, Picton

* Pou whenua to recognise the fallen and the survivors of 28th Māori Battalion



supplied Students cut out templates from masking tape to paint designs on the pou whenua, carved by parent and local master carver, Gordon Toi, at Mapua School's entrance.

Internationally-acclaimed local master carver and tattoo artist, Gordon Toi, helped students create the pou, showcasing what the children treasured about their community.

Toi, who has a child at the school, was persuaded by project manager, teacher Sarah Trollé, to commit to the undertaking, as part of a Government initiative to help schools team up with a professional artist or “creative practitioner” to deliver a new project.

Mapua School was among 34 schools nationwide to secure funding in the first round of the “Creatives in Schools” scheme.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mapua School’s new entrance not only makes the school stand out, it’s helping connect the school and its original landowners. The project, managed by teacher Sarah Trollé, left, was funded through the Government’s new “Creatives in Schools” initiative, in partnership with local artist, master carver Gordon Toi.

Initially planning 10 pou, the project expanded as children and parents enthusiastically embraced it, Trollé said.

Children drew ideas based on what they valued in Mapua, with the pou intended “to tell our story and mark our place”, she said.

Toi suggested the environment as a theme, considering the children would be the “next wave” of people involved in rebuilding and protecting it.

“The panels are fairly literal in terms of the elements that they represent,” said Toi, of Ngāpuhi descent.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Year 8 Mapua School students Flora Jackson, left and Tiffany Cocks with pou whenua they helped make.

“All elements that are connected with our deities, that’s Tāne-mahuta, Tangaroa, Tāwhirimātea, and all the different elements that exist in and around this area.”

The children who visited Toi’s art studio not only gained “unique” practical knowledge, but a greater insight into Māori culture, Trollé said.

“Gordon taught them a lot of tikanga while we were there, having a karakia before we actually started our work, speaking to them about the symbols and what they meant as the children were carving and drawing and painting.”

Year 8 student Flora Jackson said it was “awesome” to watch Toi at work.

One pou, topped with a whale tail that she helped paint, had a design that was “wavy like seaweed,” while other pou had koru on, which were “holding each other up, like teamwork.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Students Tumanko Toi, left, and Luca Trolle with pou whenua they helped make for the school entrance, supported by the government programme "Creatives in Schools". The work was created with the help of Tumanko's father, local artist Gordon Toi.

For principal Neil Chalmers, the project served as “a cultural awakening”.

He said it had helped the school start a relationship with local iwi, Ngāti Kuia, which bought back the school land through a Waitangi Tribunal Treaty Settlement six years ago.

“It’s allowed us to make an authentic link with the landowners,” Chalmers said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mapua School principal Neil Chalmers said the project served as “a cultural awakening”.

“Up until this we didn’t have that link, this was a reason for them to come here and participate in the [opening] ceremony.”

David Johnston, general manager for Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia Trust, said it was great to see “partnership in action” between iwi, Te Awhina Marae, Toi Māori (Artists), whānau and the school community at the opening of the pou.

“Ngāti Kuia are developing mātauranga (education) partnerships throughout our rohe.

“Our tīpuna Awa disembarked from the Kurahaupō waka at Te Tai Tapu and we, his descendants have lived in Te Tauihu (Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough) ever since.”

supplied Teacher Sarah Trollé said local businesses and parents “generously gave their time and resources” to help.

Their tīpuna made the 400 hectare Waimea gardens, from about the 13th century onwards, and over time occupied the area in several settlements including Tuauau Pa at Mapua, Johnston said.

Colonisation eventually drove them out of the area, he said.

“Our people were left out of the land sales here and forced to leave.

“This was acknowledged by the Waitangi Tribunal and in our Treaty Settlement, which is why we purchased land at Mapua School as part of our cultural association to this whenua.”

”It is wonderful that our history and stories are now being included in our schools and that the new pou whenua have helped to weave our cultures past, present and future.”