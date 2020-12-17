Ngāti Maniapoto initials its Deed of Settlement with the Crown

Chairman of the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board, Keith Ikin, speaking at the Parliament Legislative Council Chamber in Wellington.

A North Island iwi took a step closer to “shifting the dial” on providing a better future for its people, after initialling its deed of settlement at Parliament Building in Wellington.

Ngāti Maniapoto Māori Trust Board initialled the Maniapoto Deed of Settlement on Thursday, representing the next phase to settle its historical Treaty claims.

The proposed Treaty settlement, and the proposed entity which will govern the settlement, will now be taken back to the people of Maniapoto to consider.

That will involve a series of hui early in 2021 and if approved, the settlement will then go through a process of legislation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Keith Ikin, initialling the deed of settlement on behalf of the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board.

The financial and commercial redress of the proposed settlement was now close to $180 million.

Other courses of redress included transferring significant sites to the iwi; changing names of certain geographic features and government agencies forming relationship agreements with Maniapoto.

The settlement also offered opportunities to explore how the iwi can have greater input into decisions relating to waterways.

Maniapoto Māori Trust Board Chairman Keith Ikin said it was a time for reflection and recognition of past generations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Treaty Settlements, Andrew Little, initialled the deed on behalf of the Crown.

“This really goes back to the time of our tūpuna, people like Rewi Maniapoto, Taonui Hikaka, Te Wahanui Reihana Te Huatare, through to the many generations of the past 30 years, to the past five years of Treaty negotiations.”

Ikin initialled the deed on behalf of the trust board while the Minister of Treaty Negotiations, Andrew Little, initialled it on behalf of the Crown.

Ikin said it would be a base for the new governing entity to fulfil two core purposes.

“That is to provide for the current generation and then to grow an asset base for generations to come.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Maniapoto Māori Trust Board provided transport for iwi members to be part of the event in Wellington.

More importantly, it was about “shifting the dial” Ikin said, in terms of the tribe’s relationship with the Crown and how to design and provide services for its people.

“For us, this is the most critical aspect of the settlement.

“We have got to change the reality for our families in areas such as health, education and employment, that is a real focus for us.”

Ikin said taking the settlement to the iwi for approval would involve months of hui, in-person but also via audio-visual.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Politicians including Andrew Little, Willie Jackson, Nanaia Mahuta and Adrian Rurawhe were among those watching the ceremony.

About 90 per cent of the iwi lives outside the tribal rohe.

“Connecting with everyone is a big focus for us and in the new governance structure, we have set up an advisory role for those people living outside the tribal rohe.”

Ikin said he hoped the settlement would provide an incentive for people to return home to Maniapoto.

“One of the blessings being out and among your people in the past 10 years, is that you get a really strong sense of the skills, knowledge and expertise Maniapoto has.

“This settlement, should it be ratified, does provide a real opportunity for our whanau to bring their skills home and use those skills for the benefit of our people.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Waiata in Parliament’s Legislative Council Chamber helps celebrate the deed of settlement moving to the next phase of the Treaty settlement process.

The Maniapoto rohe was also known widely as the King Country.

It bounds Raukumara in the north to Waipingao Stream and Taumarunui in the south and the Wharepuhunga and Hauhungaroa ranges in the east.

Details of the Agreement in Principle signed by the Crown and Ngāti Maniapoto in 2017 appear online via Govt.nz.

It included an historical account of how the Crown breached the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Ikin said overall the most significant breach involved land alienated from Maniapoto, and the economic impact it had on families in the generations that followed.

“Our history is unique,” Ikin explained.

“The Land Wars ended in 1864 but for 20 years after, we had sealed ourselves off from European settlement.

“With the construction of the main [train] trunk line, our elders sought to achieve an agreement with the Crown, that the railway could go through with conditions.”

Those conditions included that the leaders of Maniapoto maintained authority over the region.

”But that all unfolded pretty quickly. Land courts were established, land was alienated in a short space of time.

”Many people were disenfranchised from their land and that has had a significant impact over many generations.”

A copy of the Deed of Settlement can be found on the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board’s website.

The Deed of Settlement

*A number of significant sites will be transferred to Maniapoto as cultural redress, subject to conditions, to protect the existing values, such as public access or conservation, and existing third party rights.

*The change in name of certain geographic features and Crown protected areas provides visible recognition of Maniapoto. Examples include the name change from Aria to Āria or Benneydale to Benneydale / Maniaiti.

*A statutory acknowledgement recognises the association between Maniapoto and a particular site or area and enhances its ability to participate in specified resource management processes.

*A deed of recognition obliges the Crown to consult with Maniapoto on specified matters and have regard to its views, its special association with certain areas.

*An overlay classification acknowledges the traditional, cultural, spiritual and historical association of Maniapoto with certain sites of significance.

*Commitment to explore with Kiwirail and New Zealand Railways Incorporation, installation of information at key locations, support for official name change to Te Ara o Tūrongo, and a record of statement about historical associations.

*The deed provides for government agencies to have relationship agreements with Maniapoto.

*Commitment to explore greater input into decision-making in relation to waterways within Taranaki and Waikato, excluding that covered by Ngā Wai o Maniapoto (Waipā River) Act.

SOURCE: Maniapoto Deed of Settlement and Post Settlement Governance Entity, information booklet.