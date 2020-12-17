Live: Ihumātao campaigners speak after Government announced land deal

Campaigners at Ihumātao are celebrating after the Government agreed to purchase the land, near Auckland Airport, from Fletcher Building.

The announcement was made on Thursday and has been blessed by the Kiingitanga.

Kaitiaki from the group Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) have been occupying the land, which was taken from Māori by the Crown in the 1800s, for four years in an attempt to stop a housing development.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Pania Newton from SOUL is welcoming the development.

On Thursday, the whenua was quiet but supporters were busy cleaning and there was excitement and celebration in the air.

READ MORE:

* Ihumātao: From confiscation to present-day campaign for whenua's return

* Ihumātao: Pania Newton 'not so confident' as deal expected to go to Cabinet

* What next for Ihumātao? Grand hopes still a dream at this historic site



In a press statement, the co-founders of the campaign said the day was significant for their tūpuna and whānau of Makaurau Marae, the Ihumātao papakāinga, and for the iwi and hapū who whakapapa to the land.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff People were seen cleaning and packing up at Ihumātao on Thursday.

They acknowledged the leadership of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu and his representatives in facilitating the process that had led to the Government resolution.

“Our people have lived here for more than 800 years. We know our whenua and care deeply about its future,” they said.

“Our whenua was unjustly confiscated in 1863 and our tūpuna were exiled to the Waikato. This injustice has never been addressed through the treaty settlement process.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff It is not sure if the kaitiaki village on site will be cleared after government's announcement to purchase the land from Fletchers.

The campaigners said tens of thousands of New Zealanders had stood with them during their battle.

“They signed our petitions. They came to experience the whenua during our many events on the land. They marched with us. They stood alongside us when the police arrived last year to evict our whānau who were serving as kaitiaki.

“We remember our supporters today and feel so grateful for their tautoko.”

The collective said the decision affirms international commitments to indigenous rights and the place of tangata whenua in Aotearoa.

“It reminds us that the wellbeing of our whenua is intimately connected to the wellbeing of our people.

“There’s more work to do, but today’s resolution is a significant step and represents the beginning of the next phase in this process.”