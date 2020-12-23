New name for New Plymouth restaurant to represent Māori ownership and identity

Governor’s Bar and Eatery at Novotel Hotel on Hobson St in New Plymouth is now called Haukai Bistro and Bar.

A New Plymouth restaurant has changed its named to step away from colonialism and align with its new Māori ownership.

Governor's Bar and Eatery at the Novotel Hotel on Hobson St, which was bought by Parininihi ki Waitōtara Inc (PKW), Te Atiawa Iwi Holdings (TAIH), and Taranaki Iwi Holding (TIH) for $23 million in 2018, will now be known at Haukai Bistro and Bar.

“Haukai, the name actually means feast,” Warwick Tauwhare-George, chief executive officer of PKW, said.

“With the owners now being Māori there was a decision to try and fuse some of the local identity.”

The 85-room hotel, part of the Accor Hotels Group franchise, cost $25m to build and first opened in 2015.

The purchase in 2018 was the first direct co-investment by the three iwi commercial entities.

Tauwhare-George said the iwi consortium wanted to bring more te reo influence into the signage and hotel.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Chief Executive of PKW Warwick Tauwhare-George said the name change means feast and aligns with the Māori ownership of the hotel.

Hemi Sundgren, who was the chief executive of Te Atiawa, came up with the name.

Along with help from chef Richard Ponder, the style of the restaurant has changed to bistro dining, while the name of the hotel has become Novotel Ngāmotu Taranaki Hotel.

“It gives you a wider range of food styles and is more relaxed,” Tauwhare-George said.

But the physical signage won’t change until the new year due to contractors being extremely busy post-Covid.

Tauwhare-George said the wage subsidy had helped get the hotel through the pandemic and lockdown and they were able to retain all of their staff.

“We were able to keep them, even the casuals, which I’m really proud of.

“We’re new to the game and what I've learnt is that it's the person that’s in there, and Jayesh is a fantastic GM. He’s been with Accor for 20 years.”

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chairperson Liana Poutu said the name change should not be a surprise.

Poutu said she could not talk about why the original names were chosen as they were not involved with the hotel at that time, but they always anticipated making changes.

“The names unfortunately didn’t carry with them positive experiences in terms of colonialism, so we wanted to change any negative connotations and it's important the names reflect us.”