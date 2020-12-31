Polyfest founding member is proud diversity is being promoted in Southland

Mīharo Murihiku Trust chairwoman Pauline Smith is now a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her work to the pacific arts and the community

Pauline Smith is now a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her work in the pacific arts and the community.

Smith is the chairperson of Mīharo Murihiku Trust, previously the Murihiku Māori and Pasifika Trust Cultural Trust.

In 2009, she was a founding member of the first Murihiku Polyfest, which led to the establishment of the Murihiku Maori and Pasifika Cultural Trust in 2010 in order to make it an annual event.

The 2009 Polyfest was a one-day event but Murihiku Polyfest has since grown to a week-long event including an annual art exhibition, community projects, art workshops for educators, youth and arts mentoring, with more than 7500 Pacific, Māori and youth of all ethnicities performing to 40,000 attendees.

The biggest accomplishment of polyfest had been the acceptance of cultures in Southland, Smith said.

There had been kapa haka groups before but when thousands of students get involved the culture and knowledge they gain gets passed to parents and grandparents and further out into communities.

Reflecting on polyfest during the years, Smith says of the highlights has been watching children who took part in the event, now become leaders in their own right in the community as adults.

Southland had a history of Māori and Polynesian migration in the 1960s and 1970s when people came to work in meatworks and Tiwai, and it was important their cultural significance was valued in the south, she said.

Smith, from Mataura, has spent most of her life in Southland but did live in Wellington for five years, which inspired the setting of her book Dawn Raid.

She wrote it in 2018 for Scholastic’s My New Zealand Story series.

The book highlights the controversial raids on alleged Pacific overstayers and the activist work of the Polynesian Panthers, along with an education package to accompany the book.

During her time as a lecturer at University of Otago, she realised how little people knew about this moment in New Zealand history, Smith said.

Although it might be a dark period in history, it was something that Smith felt should be acknowledged to move forward into the future.

Dawn Raid won the Best First Book Award at the 2018 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults.

The book also led into the Polynesian Panthers exhibition, which Smith spearheaded and has toured several main centres in New Zealand.

In 2019, she supported Fafine Niutao I Aotearoa, a group of elderly Tuvalu Kolose (crochet) artists to travel from Auckland to the Murihiku festival in Invercargill.

Smith hopes to continue her work with the Mīharo Trust, and expand it in the future.