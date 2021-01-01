South Auckland man gives up holiday break to fix community's bikes for free

Scott Tulua gave up his holidays to fix bikes for children and the community of Ōtara in Auckland, for free.

A south Auckland man has willingly cut short his family holiday to help his community by fixing bicycles, one at a time, for free.

Scott Tulua, 41, woke up after the Christmas weekend on Monday and told his wife, Titi, that he would open up the Ōtara Bike Burb and see if any bicycles needed fixing.

The Burb, a community space in south Auckland’s Ōtara Kai Village, is supposed to be closed for Christmas break until mid January.

Tulua put out a post on social media offering to fix anyone's bike, from 10am every day.

He said he wants to help reduce health issues, like obesity and diabetes, plaguing Pacific children in south Auckland, and keep them off the streets.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Ōtara Bike Burb opened two months ago to support the bike community that south Auckland is renowned for. (File photo)

The former gang member also wants to give back to his community for what he did when he was younger.

On Monday, he stayed at the Burb for three hours and fixed two bikes. As word got around, more bikes turned up, and everyone that came, mostly with children in tow, walked away with smiles on their faces, he said.

“That is why I do what I do, their smiles – that's my reward.

“Children out south often miss out on a lot of opportunities because of financial constraints but I'm hoping this free service will get them out their homes, active, and who knows, change the world.”

Fixing bikes is Tulua’s side gig – he also helps coach school sports at Dawson Primary, Ferguson Intermediate and Tangaroa College, and also coaches for the Ōtara Scorpions League Club.

He’s not a stranger to helping his community and was on the frontline during the second outbreak of Covid-19 in south Auckland, handing out food parcels.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tulua has been at the Burb every day after Christmas, waiting for people to turn up with their broken bikes.

“We get so much slack here in Ōtara, but it's a community with good people and a big heart.

“Over here, if you help people in the community, the community will look after you.

“We have each other’s back all the time.”

Tulua said resident-led groups like the Ōtara Kai Village are doing a lot of work in the community to change mindsets and behaviours around food, health and well-being.

“We [are] here to serve, we have a purpose, none of us are gaining anything out of it, we aren’t getting paid. We were just out here with pure hearts, to serve Ōtara.

“For me it’s about giving back. As a teen, I got into the worst things but now I'm turning the tables and giving back. It’s a cycle I hope people can continue.”