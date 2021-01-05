Southland parents proud of newly appointed police deputy commissioner

Heather and Mac Kura with daughter Tania, who is one of two newly appointed deputy police commissioners.

The Southland parents of newly appointed deputy commissioner Tania Kura are proud of their daughter’s achievements.

In November 2020, Kura officially stepped into the newly created role of police deputy commissioner to focus on leadership and capability in the force.

She is the first woman and first Māori to be appointed into a deputy commissioner’s role.

Her mother, Heather, believes the reason Kura had managed to go far up the police career ladder was her stubbornness, which she had most of her life.

Her advice to her daughter growing up was that girls could do anything.

Whether she listened to that advice or not was unknown, but she did achieve, Heather said.

Kura was born in Tuatapere and her parents moved to Invercargill when she was five to give their children a better education.

Kura went to St George School which merged with Elston Lea to become what is now Fernworth Primary School: Te Kura o Whare Pā, and completed secondary school at Southland Girls’ High School where she became a prefect.

Kura was just a normal kid really, but they were fortunate not to have much trouble with their children growing up, Heather said.

Her interest in the police force started when her mum took her to a careers evening.

There were lots of people hanging around all the “girly jobs” and there was nobody hanging around the police stand, which interested Kura and planted the seed for her interest in the force, Heather said.

She signed up for the police in Invercargill when she was 21 and moved to Christchurch to start her career

Her father, Mac, said his daughter did not talk too much about her work, but her colleagues said she was going places.

“We didn’t have much to offer her, all we had to do was tell her to respect other people, and she's done that.”

“She’s our daughter first and a policewoman second,” Heather said.