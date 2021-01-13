Cyclone Yasa: Special duty extension for Fiji relief understood to be close

Wakanavu Kava owner Saimone Lomaloma (right) is sending a shipment of donated relief-supplies to Fiji on January 17 from Auckland.

Fijians in New Zealand, collecting relief supplies for villages devastated by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, can breathe a sigh of relief with an extension to a special duty concession for donated goods understood to be just around the corner.

The Fijian government placed an exemption on importations and donations of all disaster relief goods on December 16, for 30 days – waiving all duty charges to benefit Fijians genuinely affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The exemption expires on January 15. But Stuff understands a 30-day extension will soon be announced by the government in Fiji, after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) did not want to comment on the extension when contacted by Stuff.

Supplied Devastation caused by Cyclone Yasa in Fiji.

Tropical Cyclone Yasa, a category five storm, devastated northern and eastern parts of Fiji on December 17, wreaking havoc on houses, schools, community halls and farms.

Four people lost their lives, including a three-month-old baby who was killed after a wall collapsed on him and his mother.

RNZ Houses have been flattened, and people left in only the clothes they're wearing as Cyclone Yasa swept into the island of Vanua Levu.

Wellington businessman Saimone Lomaloma, who owns Wakanavu Kava and sources products from Fiji, was happy to hear about the news of an extension.

He’s been collecting relief of building and school stationery materials, clothes and non-perishable items, which will depart Auckland Port on January 17.

Lomaloma, who is currently in managed isolation in Fiji, said without the special duty, he’d be forking out up to $3500 from his own pocket to cover tax.

Adi Wong/Supplied Cyclone Yasa left destruction in its wake at Daku Primary School. (File image)

He’s already fundraised, through a Givealittle page, the cost of the container and shipment.

“It’s a huge relief and it’s one less, but important, cost to worry about,” Lomaloma said.

He’s registered with the NDMO to be a certified partner and hopes to distribute items to affected areas in Fiji, especially those who have missed out on relief supplies from other organisations.

Other groups in New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom and America who are organising relief donations to Fiji have been anticipating news of an extension.

American businessman Ajesh Chand said there was no way their shipment would leave their port before January 15.

“Our first reaction was to help, but every one was worried because we’d miss the deadline.”

NZ High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathon Curr, said the Fiji Government has been considering an extension to the Declaration of State of Natural Disaster, which he understands is likely to include an extension to the duty concession for relief supplies sent from overseas.

“If this decision is confirmed, it would be good news for those Fijian communities in New Zealand and elsewhere who wish to support the relief efforts led by Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office.”

He said the impact of TC Yasa’s destruction went beyond the obvious destruction to homes and other infrastructure.

“A key concern is the damage to livelihoods through extensive destruction of crops. This affects both incomes and food security, and from which it will take months to recover. Affected communities will continue to need support over the coming months.”