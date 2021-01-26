Te Hurihanganui launches in Gore to have hard conversations about racism

Hokonui Rūnanga kaitoko matāuranga Jo Brand speaks about her experiences with racism at the launch of Te Hurihanganui Kaupapa in Gore.

Hokonui Rūnanga kaitoko mātauranga Jo Brand says her experience is only that of her own, but she experiences racism every day in Southland.

It can be something as subtle as being followed around some stores because people might think she could shoplift, to something more extreme, Brand said.

One such instance was in the past three years was when she was in a car with five others, and they were pulled over by police because one of them had put their head out the window, she said.

The car was relatively new and the junior policeman came straight to the side she was sitting on and started yelling at her, demanding her name when nobody else was being treated that way, she said.

READ MORE:

* Hokonui Rūnanga changes stance on proposed Gore bridge

* Rūnaka of Murihiku come together to form action plan to regenerate Southland

* GDC's application to build new bridge has been suspended



It was the first time she felt afraid in her own country, Brand said.

Sharing her experience of racism was part of what a new education programme being piloted in Gore was aimed at achieving.

Te Hurihanganui is a three-year pilot kaupapa that was launched on Tuesday at Hokonui Rūnanga, in an attempt to address racism head-on in communities.

The kaupapa pilot will launch in six communities across New Zealand.

Ministry of Education Te Hurihanganui Kaiwhakahaere director Sarah Astor said having conversations about racism was not comfortable.

“It was not about pointing and shaming but to lean into the discomfort of the conversation, to develop and new solution for it.”

The first thing the kaupapa would do was have conversations within the community to figure out what racism actually looked like, Astor said.

A lot of it was understanding overtones different experiences within community.

What the kaupapa would look like in year two and three would be driven from those actions into the community, she said.

Te Hurihanganui Mātanga member Whetu Cormick said he wouldn’t share his own struggles with racism because many people had similar stories.

It was important to think about the classroom and equality for young people, Cormick said.

There were teachers that were doing an amazing job but as teachers they had to do better, he said.

“If you are brown and you’re Māori and you’re different, you will experience racism every day. Imagine what our young people feel.”

Through Hokonui Rūnanga, Brand works with schools across the Gore area and supports Kahu Ako communities of learning while running her own consulting business.

At school, teachers reacted in a surprised manner to how successful she was in the classroom, she said.

“Your role as educators, you can actually have the power to destroy someone just by some inappropriate words. Do I think you purposely do it? No.”

Schools included from the Hokonui area are, Menzies College, Edendale Primary School, Mataura Primary School, Tuturau Primary School, Gorge Road Primary School, Wyndham Primary School, Kia Ngāwari Kohanga Reo, Hope Preschool and Little Ones Early Learning.