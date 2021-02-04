Kura kaupapa Māori reconsidering relationship with Unitec after racism claims

Some senior Māori staff have resigned from Unitec.

Fallout from allegations of institutional racism at Auckland’s Unitec continues, as the principal of a kura kaupapa reconsiders his school’s ties to the institution.

Tensions hit a high point between Unitec’s administration and Māori leaders when the tertiary institution appointed a new board and chief executive without consulting Māori representatives.

That decision fuelled frustration and on Friday Tui Ah Loo, the daughter of Tūhoe leader Te Ahikaiata Turei, removed her father’s portrait from the Unitec boardroom in protest.

Now Hare Rua, the principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae which sends its year 12 and 13 students to study at Unitec’s Mt Albert campus, has said he is reconsidering the relationship between his school and the tertiary institution.

READ MORE:

* Tūhoe leader's portrait removed from Unitec amid institutional racism claims

* The structural whiteness of academia

* Government announces $41 million for new classrooms in Wellington region



He was one of a number of senior members of Māori staff who resigned from the institute’s Rūnanga, or Māori council, in protest.

TORIKA TOKALAU/Stuff Unitec Māori staff say they have had enough of the institutional racism at the Mt Albert campus.

“We have to think about the cultural safety and wellbeing of our students,” Rua said.

“As a kura we do not want to partner with an institution that shows an inability to prioritise their treaty obligations.”

He said an earlier vote of no confidence in the chairman and chief executive of Unitec indicated a change in leadership was required.

RNZ Several Maori staff at Auckland's Unitec have resigned over what they say is institutionalised racism at the campus.

Stuff has approached Unitec for further comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Last week, Unitec's Te Whare Wānanga o Wairaka board chairman Peter Winder said the board and leadership would continue open dialogue with kaimahi (staff) and the Rūnanga.

“We are dedicated to effective partnership and honouring Te Tiriti principles in all that we do.”

Winder said the board is committed to working towards a resolution of the issues raised.

TORIKA TOKALAU/Stuff Tui Ah Loo, the daughter of Sir John Turei, removed his portrait from Unitec’s boardroom on Friday.

The decision might see a drop in Māori student numbers for Unitec as the kura’s year 12 and 13 students attend classes at the institution and many often move on to study there after graduating.

The kura has also been developing plans to partner with Unitec in its trades academy.

Rua said the kura would maintain communications with Māori staff at Unitec to support them in finding a resolution to the current situation.

“Ultimately there is a Treaty relationship that needs to be honoured with Māori staff and students.”

Kura board member Professor Mera Penehira said there is a Treaty relationship that needs to be honoured.

“Our students understand what racism is,” she said.

“We do not want to send them to institutions that continue to ignore the rights of Māori.”