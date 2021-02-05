History, spirituality and kapa haka pull crowds to Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The parliamentary pōwhiri on the Waitangi treaty grounds on Thursday featured the standard political platitudes, and a promise to change.

People have come in their thousands to commemorate the 1840 signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Traffic was already building up by midday Friday, with busloads of people arriving for the weekend's festivities.

Most people Stuff spoke to were at Waitangi for the spiritual experience, others to learn more about the history.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waitangi celebrations at the Treaty Grounds officially kicked off on Friday afternoon.

Some had no idea about the celebrations and counted themselves lucky their holiday fell on such an important weekend.

Brazilian couple Edna and Ole Gasper from Tauranga were celebrating their first trip to Waitangi.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waka groups practice for the big celebration on Saturday.

They said it was important to be at Waitangi for New Zealand's most significant occasion.

New research by the Waitangi National Trust showed more than half of New Zealanders have never been to the birthplace of the nation, and visitation is lower among young people.

“We wanted to be connected to the spirit of Waitangi and learn about why this is so significant,” Edna Gasper said.

“We've tried to come before and it never really worked out, but we're glad we're here now.”

Murray and Christine Frost were over from Christchurch with a 25-member church group from the Christian Community Churches of New Zealand.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and a strong contingent of paddlers officially opened the Kaupapa Waka Exhibition at the Te Kōngahu Museum on Thursday.

They were keen to find out more about the history of Waitangi and the treaty.

“We're looking forward to the dawn service and finding out more about the influence of Christianity in the signing of the treaty.”

Ngarangi Sadler, 18, from Kaikohe, has been attending Waitangi Day celebrations since she was 5.

She came for the market, kapa haka and to witness the waka procession.

“It gives me something to do, it's always a nice day out.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Te Kōngahu Museum is one of the places people can visit to learn the history of Waitangi.

The research also found 40 per cent of Kiwis rate their knowledge of the history of Waitangi and signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi as five or less out of 10.

The trust’s chief executive Greg McManus said the research results were disappointing, and should be a wake-up call to all Kiwis to discover more about their history.

“Kiwis are known for their adventurous spirit – with the famous OE considered a rite of passage,” he said.

“With overseas travel off the agenda, now is the perfect time to encourage Kiwis to visit New Zealand’s most significant historic site as they have historic sites offshore.”

McManus said the Waitangi National Trust is working with specialists to bring New Zealand's history to life in an exciting and engaging way.

The new contemporary museums, Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi and Te Rau Aroha – Museum of the Price of Citizenship, the Treaty House and Te Whare Rūnanga, the carved meeting house, are among the places people can engage with, he said.

“For those who have not visited Waitangi in a while, we want them to know that a lot has changed.”