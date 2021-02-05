Waitangi 2021: Covid-19, protocols and finding the balance at the treaty grounds

It's 8.30pm on Thursday and Mori Rapana is already in bed, just hours after seeing the Prime minister and parliamentarians, and judicial dignitaries welcomed at the Waitangi treaty grounds.

It's a surprising change to what has been six months of sleepless nights, as he leads the organising of New Zealand’s national day at Waitangi.

The pōwhiri are two of some changes at this year's treaty grounds celebrations.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The parliamentary pōwhiri on the Waitangi treaty grounds on Thursday featured the standard political platitudes, and a promise to change.

Rapana has been doing this job for nine years, and while he says that it has got easier, he admits each year brings its own set of new challenges.

This year there was the issue of how to plan the 181-year anniversary amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and the debate caused when National Party leader Judith Collins was not allowed to speak on the marae at the parliamentary pōwhiri.

RICKY WILSON Titewhai Harawira, Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins at the pōwhiri on Thursday at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

“No matter how many years we've been doing it for and how good we think our processes are each year, we're finding that we are constantly and continuously learning new stuff," Rapana said.

The whole week commemoration takes six months of careful planning. The $250,000 funding from Government introduced last year for the celebrations at Waitangi has helped ease the pressure a bit, he said.

However, his biggest challenge is finding the balance in maintaining their tikanga or protocols, with what they can be flexible on.

He says getting everyone on the same page is vital.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waka groups practice for the big celebration on Saturday.

“Judith Collins wasn't too happy that she wasn't allowed to speak but that's part of a wider discussion to be had.

“Next year we have to have that and work out how we can be inclusive with all leaders of parties, particularly around them being females as well, and how we balance that around our protocols."

On Friday afternoon when Stuff caught up with him, he was getting the last of the set up completed for the Naval Beat, the Prime Minister’s breakfast the next day, and the entertainment stage.

“There are lots of sleepless nights, particularly in the weeks leading up to it – it’s late nights and early starts. The mind is always ticking over, and always making sure everything's in place for the next events.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waitangi celebrations slowly kicked off on Friday after the pōwhiri for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other delegates on Thursday.

“It's never ending, we’re always on the move.”

He does admit planning the 2021 celebrations is the most relaxed they've been, even despite Covid-19.

Rapana said a lot of people called for the cancellation of the event after a Northland woman tested positive for the virus but it was never their intention.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Navy Beating Retreat at Waitangi on Friday.

If New Zealand went into level three or two they would have but Waitangi Day would have gone ahead in level 1.

When Auckland Waitangi Day events started getting cancelled, and the Māori Party decided not to attend at Waitangi, Rapana said there was political pressure to make a decision.

“Many people expected us to follow suit but two weeks ago we had Six60 right here in Waitangi and there were 16,000 people right here without an issue.

“We were quite happy and confident to continue hosting this event under level one.”

Organisers have put in place Covid-19 protocols to help keep people safe and at ease during the weekend – including QR codes everywhere, volunteers with hand santisiers and face masks for anyone that needed it.

Like every year, organisers have tried to make the event a multi-cultural experience with entertainment, including from a Chinese marching band and Japanese drum group.

“I still expect to see a lot of people tomorrow, people will travel and make it a long weekend out of their stay here in Waitangi.

“The weather whatever it is, that’s probably one thing that may shut us down but not Covid, not right now.”