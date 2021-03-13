The Nelson Tenths: counting the cost of a 180-year old broken deal

The deal sounded straightforward enough.

In partial return for agreeing to sell land to new British settlers to the Nelson region, local iwi would have 10 per cent of the land reserved for the betterment of those who sold it.

The 1839 deal went sour almost immediately, leading to 182 years of iwi and hapū groups taking every available option, from government petitions to, more recently, court proceedings to try to recover what was owed.

The full ten per cent was never reserved, and from what little was set aside, more was whittled away. A 2017 Supreme Court decision said the Crown did need to honour the agreement, and return a substantive amount of land to Wakatū Inc.

Four years on, the issue is still not resolved.

The-Nelson-Mail An 1842 plan of Nelson by Frederick Tuckett, chief surveyor, 28th April 1842. While a little over 10 per cent of this land was at first reserved for Māori in accordance with the deal, eventually it was whittled away to under 1 per cent.

The road to dispute: paved with good intentions not upheld

The seeds of this bitter harvest were sown in 1839, when the private New Zealand Company breached its own standards in a sale agreement between the company and tangata whenua Māori in Whakatū.

The company was operating with the understanding, established by the company itself, that Māori were the owners of the land; that the company would not survey or purchase land Māori were actively using for living, cultivating, harvesting or burials; and that one tenth of all land bought from Māori land-owners would be reserved to benefit Māori.

This tenth was a crucial part of the deal, as the concept the company proposed was that the growing prosperity of the settlers’ land would also enrich mana whenua, and that enrichment constituted part of the payment for the land.

Nelson was an early settlement for the company, with the first settlers to the area arriving in 1842. In 1839, ahead of its settlement, company agent William Wakefield negotiated the sale of 20 million acres around New Zealand, with the understanding that ten per cent of the land would be reserved for the benefit of Māori vendors.

Supplied/Stuff Kaumatua Rore Stafford has asked the Crown to “just talk to us”, after another of his proposed solutions was rebuffed by the Crown.

In Nelson, a settlement of 221,100 acres, the company would set aside 22,110 acres, 10 per cent or one tenth of the total - in town, suburbs, and rural sections - for the benefit of vendors. Those vendors were the local iwi of Ngāti Rarua, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Tama and Te Ātiawa.

However, the tenths were never entirely reserved, and the company surveys included papakāinga, wāhi tapu, cultivation and harvesting land, and urupā.

Of the supposed total of 22,100 acres to be set aside, just 5,100 (100 in Nelson town, 5000 in Motueka) was set aside - a total of 2.3 per cent. This was further reduced over time to 2000 acres, or 0.9 per cent of the total 221,100 acres.

Finally, in 1975, legislation enabled Māori incorporations and trusts to be formed to administer the remaining reserves. In 1977 descendents of the Ngāti Rarua, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Tama and Te Ātiawa vendors established Wakatū Incorporation. The Crown gave back 3443.96 acres of land, including the remainder of the tenths reserve, just 1626 acres.

Since then, Wakatū Inc has been working to “make the tenths whole”, taking up a case against the Crown in 2010.

The Supreme Court found in favour of Wakatū in 2017, ruling “that the Crown owed fiduciary duties to reserve 15,100 acres for the benefit of the customary owners and, in addition, to exclude their pa, urupa and cultivations from the land obtained by the Crown”.

However, the issue is not settled, and court proceedings are ongoing.

The latest decision is the result of an attempt by Wakatū Inc kaumatua Rore Stafford to prevent the sale of what Wakatū Inc sees as Crown land (owned by ACC) before the land owed is returned.

In this case, the Court of Appeal in 2020 found that for the Tenths dispute, the ACC “was not a Crown entity for the purposes of the proceedings”.

The High Court this month upheld that decision.

The Cost of the Lost Years

Wakatū Inc chief executive Kerensa Johnston said it would not be the end of the fight, which she said had been going on since long before this particular legal process.

“It's really been ongoing since day one, since the establishment of Nelson. Our ancestors have been continuously raising this issue in whatever form they had at the time,” she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff This pou, carved by John Mutu, depicts the owners and ancestors of the Wakatū families. Wakatū Inc chief executive Karensa Johnston said when land was sold to settlers, the Wakatū tūpuna believed in a future that took the best from Māori and settler cultures and benefited all.

She said the return of the land was part of restoring the original vision the four iwi had in 1839 when they first agreed to sell.

“Our tūpuna had a vision of what the settlement of Nelson would bring, not just for us but for the settlers. It was a vision of shared culture, taking the best from the new world and the old ... when we agreed to the settlement of Nelson, that was the vision.

“We didn't agree to it thinking that we’d live separately, or that our traditional ways of life would necessarily continue, the vision was that it would get better - otherwise why would we agree to it?”

Johnston said that vision was still what Wakatū Inc was working towards – fulfilling the promises made by settlers 182 years ago, after making right what has been wrong for all that time.

“It's not just the physical act of being alienated from your land and water and everything that comes with that ... there's the time cost of all those years, the financial cost because we have to keep working to right it, and the spiritual cost because you're focused on a wrong, it's something that always sits in the background that has to be resolved.

Kate McPherson/Supplied Kerensa Johnston said it was impossible to tally the true cost of iwi’s alienation from the land that was promised to them in the original sale agreement.

“What’s the impact for whānau, when you travel across land that belongs to you but you’re alienated from?”

She said this was a wound that was shared by Māori around the country, not just in Te Tauihu, and it was a major contributing factor to a loss of cultural identity for many.

“So many families had to move away. We just didn’t have enough land ... It leads to a break-down in your traditional connections to you whānau, hapu and iwi.”

Since the 3443.96 acres of land was returned to Wakatū, much of what was once unproductive land has been turned to productive use, under the umbrella of Wakatū Inc’s Kono business.

The urban land has been developed into subdivisions or commercial properties.

Supplied/Stuff Wakatū Inc has several affiliated businesses, creating jobs and driving the economy in the region.

Johnston said it was impossible to know what Te Tauihu would be like today if the promise of the tenths had been upheld, but said it would have been to the benefit of not only the iwi which sold the land, only to end up largely destitute by the end of the 1800s, but to the region as a whole.

Despite the damage that had been done, she said the tide appeared to be turning, and the promise that the rangatira of the 1830s saw in colonisation, of a shared culture that benefited everyone, was making its first tentative appearance.

“In te ao Māori, the land is tied to your wellbeing as a person. The health and wellbeing of the whenua is not separate. I think more and more people in our country who aren’t Māori would resonate with that, more and more of us are seeing that.

“If you’re a Pākehā New Zealander who’s from this place there are aspects of Māori culture that you have absorbed, whether you appreciate it or not.”

The Tenths issue

