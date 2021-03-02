The man bringing council and iwi together with meaningful talk and careful listening

He Pou Manawa Ora will guide how the city acknowledges and celebrates its history and expects “cultural hurts” to be explored and discussed, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says.

Muna Wharawhara​ is a firm believer in the value of people coming together to talk.

Not the type of talk that's simply used to fill a quiet void, but authentic, honest conversations.

Since joining the Hamilton City Council in 2014, the 54-year-old has been a central figure in helping the council forge stronger relationships with Māori. It’s a role that required genuine, meaningful dialogue – and careful listening.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Muna Wharawhara has served as Amorangi Maaori on the Hamilton City Council since 2014.

As the council’s first Amorangi Māori (Māori relationship manager), the task ahead of him was considerable.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton City Council looks for debt wiggle room

* Only eight sections for sale in Hamilton as housing crunch bites

* Time for Hamilton to put aside cultural fears, embrace partnership



“I've got to be completely honest, the relationship between council and iwi and mana whenua and maataa waka was quite poor, so there wasn’t a whole lot of talking happening between council and those particular groups,” Wharawhara recalls.

“So one of my key functions was to improve that and just manage those relationships. It was a pretty enormous task.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Muna Wharawhara has been a key figure in helping the city council forge stronger relationships with iwi, mana whenua and maataa waka.

Fast-forward to today, and the benefits of the council’s closer relationship with its Māori partners is evident.

During the country’s level 4 lockdown last year, the council worked with iwi and others to put together funding proposals to central government for shovel-ready projects.

One such project, the Ruakura Superhub on Hamilton’s eastern fringe, received a $40 million funding boost from the Government. The funding injection included a $20m grant to the city council and a $20m loan to Tainui Group Holdings, and will be used to help fund water infrastructure and roads at Ruakura.

“That was a highlight for me,” Wharawhara said. “If we’re working in a more collaborative, partnership-type way, we achieve great results for the city.”

Prior to joining council, the father-of-six worked as a school teacher before taking on a role as economic development manager at a social services trust. He spent 14 years in the latter role before being appointed as a Treaty of Waitangi claims manager for his iwi Ngāti Hauaa.

A major focus of Wharawhara’s this past 12 months has been the drafting of He Pou Manawa Ora: Pillars of Wellbeing, a strategic document that’s expected to guide the council's relationship with Māori.

The draft document, which was developed in partnership with Waikato-Tainui, Te Runanga O Kirikiriroa and Te Haa O te Whenua O Kirikiriroa, was officially launched in early February ahead of four weeks of public consultation.

The draft strategy is informed by four pillars or pou of wellbeing: history, unity, prosperity and restoration.

Ahead of its launch, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate​ said she expected He Pou Manawa Ora to lead to the discussion of “cultural hurts”. It will also, however, help enhance the city’s social and economic success, she said.

As part of the council’s consultation work, staff have gone into schools to discuss He Pou Manawa Ora with students.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga Anaru Thompson lead a gathering into Te Parapara Garden. The garden was the scene of the public launch of He Pou Manawa Ora in February (file photo).

Wharawhara said students are “very much interested in the strategy”.

“The one that appeals to them the most is the history pou, that kind of pricks their ears up,” he said.

The Government has announced New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022. The move followed a Stuff campaign to have New Zealand history taught to all students.

“I think of this as a talking post, through He Pou Manawa Ora ... it gives people permission to talk about things. As part of our conversations we talked about our, for Māori, our responsibility to take care of those that come to Hamilton or to our region.

“We have that responsibility of manaakitanga, having that genuine care for people. We reflected on some of the stories during the early migration period when we had all these gardens along the river, and we would transport our produce from the gardens up to Auckland to feed the immigrants because that was part of our DNA as Māori, to look after visitors. Even ourselves need to be reminded of our history.”

The public have until 5pm on Thursday to provide feedback on He Pou Manawa Ora: Pillars of Wellbeing.