The artist painting the stories of our lands

Prolific Māori artist Robin Slow is quiet and softly spoken.

In his crammed studio in Tākaka, Golden Bay, rows and rows of paintings are stacked up against the walls, and there’s barely any space to move. There’s even more piled up in the garage, his wife Rose says.

The 73-year-old sits on a stool, with the curtains drawn, in front of a large canvas painted black, with paints, brushes and pencils meticulously organised in a tea trolley beside him.

It’s the beginning of a new artwork, which starts with a long piece of tōtara tree bark pasted into the centre, and covered in a shiny finish. Wispy silver pencil strokes surrounding it will soon become bold and intricate images painted to tell a story.

Seventeen years ago in high school, “Mr Slow” was my visual arts teacher.

I remember being furious as he taught at the front of the classroom, speaking in nearly a whisper.

No amount of yelling “speak up!” would cause him to talk any louder.

It certainly kept the classroom quiet as we strained to listen. But what I do remember is that every snippet of information that came out of Mr Slow’s mouth was a quiet gem of wisdom, with a huge depth of artistic knowledge and passion.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Robin Slow’s artworks have been displayed in hundreds of group and solo exhibitions around the country.

“I’m not very good at explaining things,” Slow says from his stool in the studio. “That’s why I paint.”

The now-retired high school art teacher has become known nationally as one of our country’s most prolific contemporary Māori artists, completing thousands of works over his long and busy career.

Slow has done hundreds of sold-out solo and group exhibitions around the country, and, for more than 20 years, has worked with the whānau at Onetahua Marae, near Tākaka, producing murals, traditional instruments, weaving, kōwhaiwhai (motifs) and carving. He has also had the overall responsibility for the design and layout of the wharenui, Te Ao Marama.

Slow has also completed a number of kōwhaiwhai, heke boards and artworks for significant locations and buildings around the region, including the Suter Gallery and Whakatū building in Nelson, and Tōtaranui, Wainui, Te Waikoropupū Springs and schools, in Golden Bay.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Artist Robin Slow says he’s deeply influenced in his art by the area; its people, histories and the natural resources and protection of them.

His works have travelled to many parts of the world in private and public collections, including to a museum in the Netherlands after he produced an artwork for Queen Beatrix's visit in 1992, and a large triptych in the company of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who visited in 2018.

Slow has also completed illustrations for two Ministry of Education children’s books on the legends of taniwha Huriawa and Ngarara Huarau, of Golden Bay.

His art is steeped in rich Māori symbology and mythology, interwoven with colonial narratives and the joining of two worlds, telling stories using intricate detail to depict places, objects and creatures from the natural environment; he’s a master completely devoted to his craft.

Slow says he’s deeply influenced by the area he’s ended up; the people, histories and the natural resources and protection of them; everything that makes Mohua, Golden Bay.

Sara Meij/Nelson Mail A painting by Robin Slow that is part of Ngā Hau Ngākau, the immersive exhibition by Brian Flintoff, Bob Bickerton and Robin Slow, which featured at the Suter Art Gallery.

He points to the gold leaf in one of his paintings, and then to a deep red-coloured paint.

“The materials you use have a whakapapa of their own, and tell the story of the history; that’s why I used this gold leaf to symbolise the goldmining, when I painted about the area.

“I also used the kokowai stone from the Parapara River there to make this paint, that’s the sacred red colour the ancestors used. There also used to a paint factory there once with that stone.”

Learning to paint a tūī feather is a story in itself, Slow says.

He experimented with different media, finding that, if he used silver leaf and painted over the top with acrylic and then silica, it emulated the luminous sheen and changing colours of the bird with the changing light.

Supplied The artwork ‘Waraki’ by renowned artist Robin Slow

“While I was experimenting, one day, the light hit [the painting], and it lifted this part forward and all the other colours went back. It was this play of light depending on the time the day,” he says.

“Oh hell, I liked that. And so that begins telling a particular story, and visually another.”

A collaboration with Brian Flintoff and Bob Bickerton resulted in the immersive and highly regarded exhibition Ngā Hau Ngākau (Breath of Mine), which has made its way right around the country over the past few years.

Charlotte Squire/Stuff Robin Slow in his Golden Bay studio in 2014.

The exhibition features 32 of Slow’s paintings, kete and whāriki, and intricately carved taonga pūoro by Flintoff, with music and soundscapes by Bickerton, made using traditional Māori instruments, and featuring musicians Ariana Tikao, Holly Weir-Tikao and Solomon Rahui.

“It’s been amazing. A little while ago we were looking at the pūmotomoto, a long flute instrument that the tohunga used to play and chant into the fontanelle of the unborn child,” he says.

“The pūmotomoto used to be regarded as the doorway between the eleventh and twelfth heaven that the tūī was the guardian of; that doorway took you to the highest of knowledge.”

Sara Meij/Stuff Carver Brian Flintoff and musician Bob Bickerton (pictured) collaborated with Robin Slow for the immersive exhibition Ngā Hau Ngākau, which has been travelling the country for several years.

Like this exhibition, manu (birds) are always a huge feature of Slow's art, being the original tāngata of our lands, he says.

The basis of any Māori art is the interconnectedness of everything in life.

“You can’t take anything in isolation, it’s a whole integration, you can’t pull out one thread. You give a kuia a piece of pounamu, but to them, it’s a living being; it’s seen as an art form, and they will weep over that.”

Painting is the way Slow makes sense of the world, he says. As he puts down images on canvas, stories and narratives appear, and their relationships with all things create meaning.

“You’re putting down a narrative in some form, and the narrative is not always clear and precise at the beginning, but as you go, you clarify things. That’s why my work has changed over time.”

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff Robin Slow in 2015 at the launch of his exhibition held at Red Art Gallery, Nelson.

But there’s another deeply personal journey with Slow’s art, which is a way of “dealing with his own whakapapa”, he says.

“My whakapapa is unknown, and it felt like I was always standing on the outside. So for me, it’s been about discovering this.”

When Slow moved to Golden Bay in the early 80s, he says he found another whānau through the marae, as the local manawhenua came from mātāwaka, or many tribes.

Originally, he took up the two-year teaching position at Golden Bay High School and never meant to stay longer than that. But he wound up teaching there for 31 years until retiring in 2013 in order to focus on his art career, which was becoming extremely busy.

“I never plan anything. Everybody has these long-term goals and aims – me? No, no, no. It evolves, and what supported me actually is strange, but interwoven.”

It all began at primary school in Wairau, Blenheim, where he was born, Slow says.

“We would have these special days when an art teacher would come in.They had all their paints and everything out. We were so used to sitting in rows of chairs, but we moved all this and got right into it.”

One of the visiting teachers told them a Māori story about the beginning of carving.

Supplied Manu (birds) are always a huge feature in Robin Slow's art, being the original tāngata of our lands, he says.

“Off we went and painted this whole story and I remember being so excited, taking it home and plastering it on the wall for ages. I had this very strong, powerful, inward response to that lesson.”

It wasn’t until a year later that Slow realised the teacher was the renowned carver Cliff Whiting.

Slow later moved to Christchurch and worked as commercial artist while he completed a Diploma of Teaching with an art major.

After spending some time in Christchurch, he, Rose and children Sandra and Tracey moved to Twizel. Slow started off teaching new entrants there, before moving to secondary education.

He says “watching young children paint and create is magical”, and he’s constantly upset at the low quality and focus on art in primary schools nowadays.

“There’s a whole world with art they don’t touch on these days … what is stopping them having blocks of wood and nails and hammers and paint and [saying], ‘You create, and we will come into your world’, rather than saying ‘You come into my world and colour between the lines’.”

In the beginning, Slow says, incorporating Māori art into the classroom at Golden Bay High faced a lot of resistance.

“I was always trying to fit in some cultural aspects to deal with Māori, kowhaiwhai and things like that. And I remember one board of governors [trustees] coming to me and saying ‘what are you teaching that s… for?’

Supplied Slow says painting is the way he makes sense of the world.

“You had all that stuff going on underground in the culture, and that whole Māori dimension that should have been happening, was just totally ignored.

“But I kept going, and kept going, and kept going,” he says.

I ask Slow how he managed to paint so much while teaching fulltime. “I just had to paint, it was part of my being. I had to get these stories down.

“I would be teaching by day and painting all night long, sometimes only having two or three hours sleep.

“I can’t do that any more.”

Slow still can’t keep out of his studio, however, but Rose says he’s become better at having breaks and relaxing these days – in front of Netflix.