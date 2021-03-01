Covid-19: Lockdown in virus-free Cook Islands due to NZ community cases

A one-way travel bubble gave relatives a chance to reunite earlier this year. But the Cook Islands was put into its first lockdown at the weekend, in response to Auckland’s community case on Saturday.

The largest of the Cook Islands has gone into lockdown in response to the latest community cases of Covid-19 in Auckland.

Restrictions were put in place on Rarotonga at the weekend, after Auckland was pushed into a week-long level 3 lockdown.

The Cook Islands Government ordered all bars and restaurants on the island to close on Saturday (Cook Islands time), cancelled all sports events and large gatherings, asked people to stay indoors, and ordered people to refrain from singing in churches, and social distance.

Supplied Pacific health expert Dr Colin Tukuitonga says the population of Cook Islands needs to be vaccinated if travel continues with New Zealand.

The Cook Islands is one of only 14 countries in the world, and nine in the Pacific, to remain virus-free.

Experts said the Cook Islands will always be worst affected by New Zealand’s volatile coronavirus status but a quick roll-out of the vaccine will help and strengthen plans for two-way travel.

All incoming flights from New Zealand have been put on hold, the third time its government had done so since a one-way travel bubble opened in January.

Local authorities worked quickly to track down 135 recent returnees for Covid-19 tests after New Zealand announced a 21-year-old man with the virus had visited multiple places while infectious.

David White/Stuff A one-way travel bubble has opened, with the first flight from the Cook Islands touching down at Auckland International Airport. (Video first published January 21, 2021)

Pacific health expert Dr Colin Tukuitonga said there will always be a cause for concern when it comes to New Zealand and its island neighbours.

“It is unavoidable – the borders cannot be completely shut down, there has to be some travel,” Tukuitonga said.

Tukuitonga was in Rarotonga recently assessing its health structure and how New Zealand could help make a two-way quarantine free travel as safe as possible.

He said there was always room for improvement in its contact tracing, testing and treatment, but both governments already had checks in place to minimise spread, such as mandatory Covid-19 free results 96 hours before travel and strict overnight-isolation for flight crews.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The Cook Islands is one of only 14 countries in the world to remain virus-free. (File image)

“It will never be foolproof and the risk will never be zero – you can see that in Auckland with a demanding regime, but slips happen.”

He said Cook Islands population is smaller but quicker to vaccinate and, while there are supply and storage issues, it is ready to be vaccinated.

“If we need to take this two-way travel seriously then we need the vaccine rolled out, it needs that confidence to proceed.”

Former advisor to the Cook Islands government and Wellington resident Thomas Taruronga said the vaccination programme in Cook Islands would play a huge role in keeping people safe.

Cook Islands was quickly realising that New Zealand’s situation is volatile and both governments’ quick reactions to adjust and keep all residents safe was reassuring, he said.

“It is really important for the Cooks to understand that it will always be a response to whatever is happening here,” he said.

“The Cook Islands Government has been clear in this result which has led to its fluid response, instead of setting clear and definite dates for a bubble.”

The Cook Islands Government reassured residents its lockdown was for precautionary measures and there was “absolutely no need for people to panic”.

A total of 267 people were tested on Sunday, including the 84 passengers of the most recent returnees, household members, frontline workers and close contacts.

All have returned negative tests.

Businesses that intend on opening on Sunday (CIT) have been required to follow safety requirements and schools are expected to open as usual on Monday.

Cook Islands News editor Rashneel Kumar said although there are zero Covid-19 cases, people are aware of the unpredictability and inconvenience this virus can cause.

“We are taking precautions and hoping Covid remains outside our border.”