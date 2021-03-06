For the first time in 132 years Māori artists are exhibiting their work at Waitomo Caves

Moera Anderson holds a kōhatu, a stone carving of a tuna, or eel, that he was working on as part of the Hei Oranga Titiwai Arts Exhibition.

The tapping sound of a carver’s mallet, gently connecting with its chisel, rings out like a beacon guiding people across the road to the Waitomo Glowworms Caves Visitor Centre.

Inside, the buzzing of a tā moko artist’s needle adds to the audio-visual introduction to the Hei Oranga Titiwai Arts Exhibition.

The four-week project, which opened on Saturday, is the first time in the tourist attraction’s 132-year history that Māori artists from its Waitomo community have exhibited their work there.

All of the artists involved are descendents of Tane Tinorau who first explored the caves in 1887.

Artist Moera Anderson is a fifth generation descendant of Tinorau and helped organise the exhibition in just seven days.

“It has been a long time, 132 years, but we’re looking at this from a positive perspective. It shows we are kaitiaki, or guardians of the land, of the caves.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Carver Danny Lurman using his uhi and whao, his mallet and chisel, to create a waka huia as part of the exhibition.

“It shows finally we are having that relationship with the companies, the business owners [of the glowworm caves].”

Anderson described it as a “marriage between business and traditional owners”.

“You marry the two, and you get something beautiful, bringing together the caves, the river boats, the glow worms, and the direct descendants of Tane Tinorau.”

Like most of the artists, Anderson had worked as a guide at the caves and was approached by Discover Waitomo and Kiwi Experience to come up with a creative project for the caves’ visitor centre.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Fulltime artist Nathan Roa works across carving, clay and painting mediums. He was working on a carving for a relative’s 21st birthday while at the exhibition.

Anderson said the artists wanted something that would showcase their work, recognise Tane Tinorau but also connect people with the caves to enhance their experience.

“We came up with a kaupapa, a theme, that brings us together, Hei Oranga Titiwai, that’s about the life cycle of a titiwai, that’s the glowworm.”

Over the four weekends of the exhibition during March, it will focus on the four stages to the life cycle of our titiwai.

The first is Te Kakano; the seed or egg cycle. The beginning of all things.

The second is Te Oranga; life or hatching of the titiwai. The third is Te Kotahitanga which is about togetherness, consolidation and re-energising period.

The final stage is Te Ao Marama; a celebration of the new light, when the glowworm reaches its adult stage.

“Each weekend we will have a theme for our artists based around the four stages, it will give us a focus and purpose.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Turia Carr watches while Moera Anderson works on her tā moko. About six artists are working on various projects during the exhibition.

Anderson was busy carving a kōhatu, a stone, on Saturday, made in the shape of an eel which is respected as the kaitiaki for people around Waitomo and Ōtorohanga.

When it’s completed, Anderson said he would gift it to Tourism Holdings Limit [THL], which runs the Waitomo Caves and other tourism ventures.

“They might want to put it in a display area here, and maybe we can use that to showcase more of our work in time.”

In fact, Anderson and the artists hoped the exhibition would be the start of something bigger for the Māori arts community in the King Country.

Long term, he suggested a Māori arts school as one idea but in the short term, an avenue for artists to showcase their work to visitors would be ideal.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Historic pictures of Waitomo Caves hang on the walls of the visitor centre. One is of Tane Tinorau and Fred Mace, original founders of the Waitomo Caves.

“Artists are great at creating but selling is not our post. But I think if THL could help promote our work here at Waitomo, that could help bring us [artists] together.

“Most of us have to go elsewhere to earn a living, to jobs in Hamilton and Tauranga, and then our art becomes secondary.

“My focus is to have art as our primary job and long term to have a kura where we can teach our kids how to be great people through our art.”

Anderson thought with the decline of international tourism, Māori culture and art had the ability to create “a new buzz” as the industry turned to domestic tourism.

“Instead of walking in, seeing the worms, then walking about, we’re offering visitors a chance to stop, to breathe, really connect with what they’ve seen, connect with the land and connect with its people.

“We’re talking about a generation of people out here in Waitomo, who have largely been forgotten for so many years.”

The exhibition is open every weekend in March from 10am to 2pm, at the Waitomo Glowworms Caves Visitor Centre.