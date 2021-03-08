Covid-19: Cook Islands start public consultation on vaccine while waiting for doses from NZ

New Zealand will provide vaccines to realm countries Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue, as well as Samoa, Tuvalu and Tonga, should their governments wish to take it up.

Cook Islands will begin its first public consultation on the Covid-19 vaccine as its government waits patiently for the vaccine to arrive into New Zealand.

According to New Zealand’s Ministry of Health, there is no clear timeline of when the vaccines will be rolled out to New Zealand’s closest Pacific allies – Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau.

Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield last week said there was no certainty with vaccine delivery.

Supplied The New Zealand government has earmarked US$54 million of Official Development Assistance to support Pacific vaccine access, including purchasing, planning, and delivery.

New Zealand was still waiting for its second brand of vaccine after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The earliest available could be the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, he said.

The Cook Islands government was not letting that deter their own efforts in getting the Pacific Island nation prepared as possible for when it does arrive.

RNZ Pasifika health leaders are discussing how to best combat misinformation and increase confidence in the Covid-19 vaccines.

Infrastructure was already in place and health workers have been trained to vaccinate.

The next step is public consultation – while they wait for the vaccine.

Te Marae Ora, the Cook Islands ministry of health, has organised four consultation meetings from Tuesday to advise people on the government’s vaccine roll-out plan.

Minister of Health Vainetutai Rose Toki Brown said they want people to be fully informed on the process to be followed, “once the vaccine is available to us”.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH/Supplied New Zealand began its roll-out of its vaccination programme with border workers in February. (File image)

The Cook Islands is one of only 14 countries in the world, and nine in the Pacific, to remain virus-free.

“To date, with the ongoing help of New Zealand, and the buffer that New Zealand provides as the only entry point into the Cook Islands, we have managed to remain Covid-free,” Brown said.

“But we must continue to be vigilant and follow the public health rules and procedures put in place.”

Brown said the government wants to ensure its people will come through this pandemic.

“The best way to do that, and to be able to get through to a new normality, is to continue to follow the public health advice we have been given, until we get the protection afforded by a vaccine,” he said.

According to the Cook Islands News, government employees and frontline border and health workers will be the first in line to get vaccinated, followed by its high risk population.

Government spokesperson Jaewynn McKay said the Cook Islands government has requested enough doses to cover the whole population.