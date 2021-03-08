Whānau and diversity celebrated as Judge Michael Mika sworn in

New District Court Judge Micheal Mika says his appointment is a reflection of his family's hard work and support.

As Michael Mika stands with a lei and a hei-tiki around his neck, Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu says he represents the transformative vision for New Zealand's judicial system.

Mika’s challenge would be bringing different cultures together in the courtroom, he said.

The well-known Waihopai and Murihiku community leader and long-time Preston Russell Law partner, was sworn in as a district court judge during a special sitting of the Invercargill District Court on Monday.

But while his colleagues sang his praises, Mika turned his attention to his parents and family who packed out the court to watch the proud moment.

“This day is about you, and your sacrifices [which] we will always acknowledge and appreciate,” he said from his new seat on the bench.

His parents Reverend Salafai and Fou Mika, along with many of his aunties and uncles, had come to New Zealand from Samoa in the 1960s to provide better opportunities for their children.

His success was a reflection on their hard work, he said.

Preston Russell director and crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas spoke of Mika's journey from a working class background to judge, highlighting the important roll of education for people who have experienced having no influence or money.

Robyn Edie New judge Michael Mika was joined by his family for a special swearing in ceremony at the Invercargill District Court on Monday. From left are Mike’s mother Fou Mika, Michael Mika, his wife Jane, son Jacob, and father Reverend Salafai Mika.

Thomas echoed Taumaun's hopes for a more inclusive legal system, adding that Preston Russell believed there was strength in diversity.

“Young men need to be able to walk into court and see someone of their colour,” she said.

Mika's “other life” as a professional rugby player and Manu Samoa prop sparked many sporting analogies, as speakers spoke of his integrity, patience, and wisdom.

After arriving in Southland in 2003, Mika ingrained himself in the community, holding positions on the Mīharo Trust and Invercargill Licencing Trust board, among others.

He will be moving to Wellington to take up his position in Lower Hutt, where he was born.