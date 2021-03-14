Aspiring engineer gives free maths lessons to inspire other Pasifika students

Halaevalu Tu’ipulotu Halanukonuka has a passion for maths and voluntarily gives her time to teach to lower decile students from her home in Panmure, Auckland.

A Tongan woman, who became an orphan at 14 and is now one of a few Pasifika women studying engineering in Auckland, is using her love for numbers to teach and inspire students at deprived areas, for free.

Halaevalu Tu’ipulotu Halanukonuka​, 32, holds weekly Saturday maths classes at the Panmure Community Centre for year 1 to 11 students in low decile areas.

She is one of only 55 Pasifika women, out of around 4000 students, currently studying engineering honours) at the University of Auckland.

Since 2010, only 47 Pasifika women have completed the programme, out of 1,540 women.

The idea to teach maths came to Halanukonuka in 2019, when she presented a paper for a school assignment about “the Tongan way of teaching maths” to Pasifika children.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Halaevalu Tu’ipulotu Halanukonuka wants to be an engineer like her dad, who died, along with her mother, when she was 14 years old.

“I thought, ‘I can actually do this’, and I wanted to do it at low decile areas because that’s where Pacific Islanders are,” Halanukonuka said.

Halanukonuka said in a Pasifika family, often the goal is to put food on the table.

“Parents are too busy to tutor kids because they’re working hard. Then they face the challenge of not having money for tutoring, and then we end up in the same loop of poverty, riddled with social issues.”

Halanukonuka knows first hand the struggles she talks about in her community.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Halanukonuka uses the method of teaching she received in Tonga to help teach maths in Auckland, including making it fun by using playing cards, sticks and marbles.

Growing up in Tonga, in the village of Logologo on the main island of Tongatapu, she lost both her parents – six months apart - when she was 14.

One of five children, left with the uncertainty of what their future may look like, her dad’s brother moved them to New Zealand to begin their new lives.

Halanukonuka attended Taumarunui High School, then Tāmaki College in Auckland and admits that without the guidance of her parents, she often drifted and succumbed to peer pressure.

“I did physics in Tāmaki and realised I was good at it. I was the only girl in the class with 10 boys, and I topped the class even though I wagged some of it.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Growing up she says she didn’t think engineering was a career path for her, because she was a woman. She hopes to change that and open up her own construction engineering firm one day.

Her natural flair for physics and maths came from her own parents – her dad was a marine engineer and her mum held a financial role at the local bank.

She said she always wanted to be an engineer like her father.

“I knew it was a boys’ field, all my friends were into health and nursing and when I finished high school, I followed them. Back then, I didn’t even think of physics, I just knew I was good at it.

“I realised very quickly that health wasn’t for me.”

She enrolled in the University of Auckland and studied science, however several setbacks in her life, including falling pregnant in her first year of studies, diverted any career advances.

Halanukonuka said she decided to study engineering but missed out on selection.

“None of us islanders got in, but I kept fighting. I completed my science degree and this year I’m finally studying engineering in the honours class.

“I’m finally doing what I want to do. It’s taken a while, but I made it.”

She hopes teaching maths will help Pasifika children solve real-life problems.

The classes, which drew in more than 20 students, began in February but were delayed because of the recent level 3 lockdown.

She uses memorisation to solve maths problems, and makes learning fun by using playing cards, marbles, sticks and cooking.

“I want to build a community through this, make maths fun for these kids because we know we can be good at it, but it’s not a subject that we often get supported on.”