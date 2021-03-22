Rangatahi plough towards fulltime work in transitional programme

Supplying the food bank with produce from their garden are, from left; Reggae Silberry, 20, Eli Coombes, 17, Sarrason Mitford,17, (behind), Lili Grant, 17, (front), Arlon Smith, 16, and Xena Lauesi, 18.

Working in the gardens of a Rangitāne marae, 12 young people are ploughing their way towards success.

Aged between 16 and 20 years old, the group were chosen for the pilot programme, Work Readiness, Attitude and Reliability, a rangatahi transitional work scheme based in Palmerston North.

Peter Butler​ of Highbury Whānau Centre saw young people slipping through the cracks of employment, falling straight into welfare.

Young people were telling the centre they wanted to work but were struggling to find an opportunity.

The Ministry of Social Development provided $200,000 to fund a 12-week programme which, at week five, had already been a success, he said.

Participants were paid minimum wage to work in a variety of different vocations across the city.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff From left; Arlon Smith, 16, Reggae Silberry, 20, and Xena Lauesi, 18, digging in Rangitāne Tānenui-a-Rangi marae garden.

They faced the same expectations as they would at a typical workplace, but with wraparound support from councillors, and social and youth workers with a te ao Māori lens.

Some of those Butler and his team were working with came from homes where generational unemployment was normal, but the programme was helping turn that around.

“If you don't have any skills or were brought up in a household that isn't used to working, it would be extremely difficult to get into a mindset of preparing yourself for learning how to earn,” he said.

“It's a whole mindset of preparing yourself to get up, be organised and complete a task that your employer wants done.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Rangatahi programme attendee Lili Grant, 17, watering a raised garden bed.

Lili Grant​, 17, said her life had turned around since the programme began.

“Before I stated this I was really shy. I wanted to get out and do stuff and find a job and make some money.

“I’m happier now, it's put me in such a better attitude for work and I actually want to get up for work in the morning.”

Helen Lehndorf​, coordinator of Manawatū Food Action Network, had been teaching the group how to grow vegetables and tend to gardens at Rangitāne Tānenui-ā-Rangi marae and other spots across the city.

“Young people really respond to being in the garden,” she said. “I've found them to be really positive and [they] have worked really hard.

“It gives them a sense of purpose and a sense of solidarity because they’re all in this together. When one of them's feeling down because they feel like they don’t have the skills, the others will talk them up.”

Butler hoped the programme would set young people up to feel confident enough in themselves and their skills to apply for work, and keep their spirits high if someone else was chosen over them.

“We saw their anxiety and the fear of coming to an interview. They were physically shaking.

“But what we've seen in the short time is the change. We've already got two people in full-time jobs in four weeks.”

The group had toured workplaces such as the hospital's laundry and the freezing works to see what employment looked like. They also received budgeting advice as their paychecks rolled in.