Owning luxury Northland $22m island could be just out of reach for hapū

Tangata whenua who want a unique Far North island returned to their ownership may miss out, once again.

The only privately owned island in the Cavalli group, Motukawaiti,​ also known as Step Island, is for sale for $22 million.

The 38ha island, 3km off Matauri Bay, boasts luxury infrastructure including a massage and sauna room, six bedrooms and four kitchens, although seller James Law says maintenance is needed.

Supplied Motukawaiti, or Step Island, is advertised for sale for $22m.

Former MP and Ngāti Kura​ kaumātua Dover Samuels​ is advocating for the island to be bought by the Crown, and returned to Ngāti Kura and other hapū who have a connection with the land.

READ MORE:

* Campaigners plan to occupy key Northland land until it's made into a reserve

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The racist and complex laws restricting Māori land development



Motukawaiti, like all the Cavalli Islands, is considered part of the whakapapa, he explained.

Supplied Motukawaiti was once a luxury private retreat, but the buildings now need maintenance.

“It’s part of the whānau, it’s part of our kaupapa ... Motukawanui is the matua [father], Motukawaiti is the māmā or whaea, the rest are the tamariki – that’s the cultural concept.”

The island is wāhi tapu, and was an important shelter for Māori when fishing further off-shore, as well as a source of muttonbirds, he said.

Motukawanui, the biggest of the Cavalli Islands, is run by the Department of Conservation and Māori, while the other islands are Māori customary land, Samuels said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dover Samuels, centre, says he would like to see Motukawaiti returned to hapū before he dies. (File photo)

For decades, he has unsuccessfully argued for the island to be returned to hapū and he still hopes it will happen before he dies.

This week, Samuels spoke directly with Te Tai Tokerau MP and Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis​, as well as Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little​, about the Crown’s obligation to buy the island.

Such a deal could be possible through the Crown’s $150 million investment fund, Tupu Tonu, created earlier this year to cover Ngāpuhi’s Treaty of Waitangi negotiations.

But Samuels might be too late to secure Motukawaiti, as the real estate agent marketing the island, James Law, said it is under contract.

The confidential bidder is a well-known individual who is looking to create a tourism business on the island.

Law said the sale is still subject to due diligence and four previous offers have fallen through, often through the buyers being unable to secure funding.

Supplied Motukawaiti’s facilities boast a massage room and six bedrooms.

The island has been on the market for about a year and is proving hard to shift because of its uniqueness, including the need to charter a boat to get there, he said.

“It’s not a day-to-day property ... It’s not like a house in Auckland, it’s not a necessity.”

The property also requires a lot of funds to bring it up to standard, as the buildings have been trashed by vandals, who smashed windows and stole items like TVs, Law said.

His real estate photos are from January 2020 and the island’s owner, Jun Zhang, is currently in China, although his representatives visit the island from time-to-time.

Zhang’s ownership of the island sparked a five-year Overseas Investment Office investigation, after its 2010 sale by Kiwi company St Morris NZ was financed by Zhang before he became a New Zealand citizen.

The ownership transferred to Zhang in 2013 when St Morris defaulted on its loan, but the office found while there was a possible breach of the Overseas Investment Act, there was not enough evidence to prove it beyond reasonable doubt.

Samuels said the lack of relationship between hapū and the owner, and his representatives is sad, especially as the hapū has a history of good relationships with the island’s owners.

Both Motukawanui and Motukawaiti were originally leased off Māori for farming by early pioneers, and then were sold for “a few muskets and blankets”, he said.

In 1996, Ngāti Kura business Mahimahi E5 Trust bought Motukawaiti for $500,000, with the aim of returning it to the hapū.

But Samuels said the Māori Land Court ruled the purchase illegal because it wasn’t part of the trust’s deed and forced the trust to sell.

It sold in 1997 to millionaires Ray and Helen Arnesen for $1.25m, who sold the island to Symphony Properties in June 2000 for $3.15m, then bought it back in 2002 for more than $3m.