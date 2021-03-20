Short words with big meanings in te reo

Prepositions in te reo can be the hooks to link many sentences.

There are 12 prepositions in te reo Māori, listed in Bruce Biggs’ Let’s Learn Maori in the following order: me, ko, a, o, ma, mo, na, no, ki, i, kei, hei.

All of these words are of very frequent occurrence, and it’s worthwhile understanding thoroughly the particular ways in which each is used.

The preposition me may frequently be translated by the English “with”, as shown in these examples from the English-Māori Dictionary of H. M. Ngata: E mahi / me te tūpato. (“Work with care.”) and Kai te tū / te matua / me ana tamāhine. (“The father is standing with his daughters.”)

Frequently, however, me may be translated “and”: ngā maunga / me ngā awa (“the mountains and the rivers”).

READ MORE:

* Putting prepositions in their place

* Position particles put you in prime position to lift your te reo skills

* Words in te reo with no English parallels

* Most dialect differences in te reo consigned to history but some still remain

* Particle theory in te reo Māori sometimes has no English equivalent

* Words with no parallel in English



The English word “and” is regarded not as a preposition, but as a “conjunction”, and in Let’s Learn Maori the word me is described as the “conjunctive” preposition. It may also mean “if” as exemplified in the popular song: Me he manu rere / ahau ... (“If a flying bird / I ...” = “If I were a flying bird ...”).

It's sometimes confusing that another word of identical spelling – me – is a totally different word altogether. This is me as a verb particle. Placed before a verb, this me carries the suggestion that some action should or ought to be done, or happen: Me haere / au. (“I ought to go.”).

Such duplication of spelling in words of quite different categories is not uncommon. The words i and kei also function as both prepositions and verb particles.

Like me the preposition ko also has more than one function. It has been called the “focus” preposition because when it introduces any noun that noun is the focus of attention: Ko Hone Heke / te rangatira. (“Hone Heke is the chief.”) Ko te whare / o Hone Heke / tēnei. (“This is the house of Hone Heke.”).

In this function ko has no translation equivalent, but in other contexts (cited in the Williams Dictionary) it may be translatable by “to”: Whiti atu / ko te motu .. (“Cross over to the island ..”) or “at”: Ko reira / au / tū ai ... (“At that place I will stop ...”).

The word kō (i.e. with a lengthened vowel) is, however, an entirely different word, with a varied range of meanings. This is mentioned here because with the prepositions ma, mo, na and no, the vowel-length does vary – short when preceding a short syllable but long elsewhere – and in many texts any of these four may be spelt with lengthened vowel-marking: mā, mō, nā and nō. More next time.