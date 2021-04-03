'The New Zealand Wars affect everyone': Speakers at Hamilton high school stress importance of learning history

Leah Bell, former Otorohonga College student, speaks about her journey to raise awareness about the New Zealand Land Wars in Waikato.

Leah Bell won't forget the tears rolling down the elders’ cheeks as they stood at the green fields of Rangiaowhia.

“We felt the immense grief and mamae there ... at the lack of justice given, the lack of apology for an atrocity where innocent women, children and elderly people were murdered and sent from their homes.”

Bell is a former Ōtorohanga College student who petitioned the Government for a national holiday for the New Zealand Wars.

RNZ Mihingarangi Forbes presents NZ Wars: Stories Of Tainui, a documentary series which explores the events which led to the invasion of the Waikato.

She spoke at a special Fairfield College Assembly this week to commemorate the anniversary of the battle of Ōrākau, which took place 157 years ago between March 31 and April 2, 1864.

Five weeks before, on February 21, 1864, British forces unexpectedly attacked the flourishing agricultural centre of Rangiaowhia – burning homes and churches, killing women, children and elderly people.

Some survivors fled to Ōrākau, where one of the bloodiest battles of the land wars took place over three days. Three hundred Māori from different tribes fought against the colonial troops, and it is thought at least 160 Māori were killed in one battle.

Here, chief Rewi Maniapoto is heard to have said ‘Ka whawhai tonu mātou, āke, āke, āke!’ (we shall fight on, for ever, and ever, and ever!)

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Corey Wilson, co-author of a booklet on Rangiaowhia, said he was a university student but didn't know anything about Orakau.

In her address to the high school students, Bell said the land wars affect every single New Zealander.

“It affects our health care, it affects our schools, it affects how much money we have. It affects who goes to prison and who doesn't go to prison.”

With other students, Bell collected 13,000 signatures before presenting the petition at parliament to MP Nanaia Mahuta in 2015.

Now a history student at Victoria University, she said she felt a sense of responsibility to ensure the country became aware of the history that occurred there.

“We ourselves had many friends whose tūpuna were chased from their own homes, killed and hurt.”

Another speaker Corey Wilson, who co-authored a historical booklet on Rangiaowhia, told students his journey to understanding his history started with an unexpected phone call from his uncle, asking him to speak at Ōrākau commemorations in 2014.

“My grandad called me. He said, why aren't you talking? I told him I don't even know about Ōrākau, I don't know what it is.

“And he said: that's the point.”

Wilson said he had learnt about the Irish potato famine and the indigenous people of the Americas in school, The World Wars and Anzac day, but never about the wars in his own backyard.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Fairfield College kapa haka group performs at the assembly commemorating the battle of Orakau.

He asked how these local histories would be taught in the national curriculum, and said the story that’s been told for 150 years was different from his ancestors.

“What we’ve seen to date is a story from the winning side, it's either a quiet story, a silent story, or a glamourised story.”

Fairfield College principal Richard Crawford has long advocated for the importance of teaching New Zealand history in schools.

In 2018, Crawford unveiled a pou commemorating those who fought in the New Zealand Wars.

He also backed Stuff’s Time to Tell Our Story campaign for New Zealand history to be compulsory in schools.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Fairfield College principal Richard Crawford said the challenge now was how New Zealand history would be taught in schools.

Crawford said he was pleased the Government had made New Zealand history compulsory, because that was crucial for students to become a functioning part of society.

“It's been too long ignored, the stories need to be out there.”

The big challenge now was whose history was going to get told and how it was going to be told, he said.

Schools needed to have a relationship with mana whenua when teaching the history.

Students from Waikato Diocesan School, St Paul's Collegiate, Fraser High School, Rototuna High School, Sacred Heart and Hamilton Girls' High School also attended the assembly.