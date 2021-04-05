Summer Simon to become first Kiwi fashion stylist at London Pacific Fashion Show

When Summer Simon got the call to be the first fashion stylist from New Zealand to feature at the London Pacific Fashion Week in September, she was stunned.

Styling models on a runway had always been a goal for the 26-year-old, but to be a part of one of the biggest Pacific fashion shows in the world is a dream come true.

Simon, who is of Cook Islands and Māori heritage and lives in Palmerston North, said she had got in touch with the show organisers to line up a modelling gig for her one-year-old daughter, Halo-Jerrou Wichman.

Supplied Summer Simon will be the first fashion stylist from New Zealand to feature in the London Pacific Fashion Show.

Instead, she was told that she should be the one featuring in the show, to help make Pacific designers clothes pop on stage.

“What better way to connect to my Pacific heritage than with its best designers, doing what I love,” she said.

“This is everything a small town girl who has a Hollywood dream could ever wish for. I can’t wait to see our talented designers’ collections showcased on the London runway.”

London Pacific Fashion Show organiser Ana Lavekau said she opened up this year’s show for stylists – a first in the history of the event.

Simon will work with New Zealand designers, David Roil (Ngāti Porou, Te Ātiawa) and Lesieli Tonga, and Cook Island label Toka and Ina Collections.

The show, established in 2012, promotes established Pacific fashion designers, but this time will also have Pacific fashion and hair stylists and makeup artists at the forefront.

Simon, who grew up in the small town of Taihape, in the Rangitikei district of the North Island, said being in the fashion industry was always a dream from a very young age.

She said she used to look at outfit ratings on the Women’s Day magazines, and her wall in her room was plastered with posters of fashion outfits.

She styled herself growing up, and later styled her nephews and her daughter, with fashion shows at their backyard.

In 2019, Simon decided to make a career out of it and got her international fashion stylist accreditation from an online course with a Canadian institute.

“Right after that I got pregnant and had my baby, so I took time off just to focus on her. Now I’m back and slowly trying to build up my business.”

She attributes her fashion sense to her grandmothers, Mama Manea and Nanny Lena, “who always looked good no matter what”.

“Not a lot of people know what a stylist does and really, we work with designers and brands to make their clothing and designs look even better.

“It’s not a job, its fun for me and I enjoy doing it. It will be the first time I’ll work with Pacific designers, so I’m really looking forward to hearing their stories and working with them to showcase their clothes.”

The London Pacific Fashion Show will be held on September 15 and will feature 18 designers the Pacific, including from Fiji, Cook Islands, Tonga, Solomon Islands and Tahiti.