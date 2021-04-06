Hamilton City Council to reconsider Māori wards for 2022

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she couldn't support the introduction of Māori wards without first consulting the wider public (file photo).

The Hamilton City Council has done a u-turn on their decision to put off the establishment of Māori wards in the city for the 2022 election until more public consultation was done.

Last week the council voted against introducing Māori wards for 2022-25.

The eight to four vote split came after the Government signalled it will introduce legislation upholding council decisions to create Māori wards and remove the ability of public polls triggered by petitions to overturn such moves.

In a second vote, city councillors unanimously committed themselves to strengthening “meaningful representation and participation of Māori” – and pledged to consider the introduction of Māori wards.

At the time, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said establishing Māori wards without first consulting the wider public would not achieve the right outcome.

However, Southgate said in a statement on Tuesday that over Easter weekend she had become acutely aware of “how deeply hurt some people had been by the decision” and she was dismayed to see rifts forming in the community.

“I understand people’s frustration and hurt and I have felt that myself very keenly. But my concern has always been to take people with us,” she said.

After a meeting between Southgate and Waikato-Tainui representatives on Tuesday the council was advised a majority of councillors had formally sought to revoke last week’s decision.

The Notice of Revocation will be addressed as part of the Long-Term Plan Council meeting on April 15.

This will allow for the council to ponder a new motion which considers putting Māori wards in place by the next election, after engaging with the wider community.

Waikato-Tainui said it would engage with councillors so that they are fully informed of Waikato Tainui’s perspective when they are approached to reconsider their position.

“We have agreed to work together to revoke last week’s decision and confirm another vote before the 21 May deadline and take the time in between to have necessary conversations with the community,” Te Arataura Chair Linda Te Aho said.

The fallout from last week’s decision included the resignation of Hēmi Rau from one of council’s Māngai Māori positions, which were designed by the previous council to include a Maaori perspective on council committees. After last week’s meeting kaumātua Taitimu Maipi called on Māngai Māori to quit, saying the positions didn’t represent Māori adequately.

Te Aho said it is unfortunate that the council has lost its newest Māngai Māori member and the loss of that voice was something all needed to reflect upon.

“We recognise that last week’s decision has led to tension in our communities and while we encourage robust debate it must be respectful and focussed on the kaupapa rather than individuals.

Community engagement would be held from April 16 until May 10.