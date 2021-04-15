Polynesian Panthers say work still needs to be done to combat racism

Polynesian Panther Party members reflect on why the Dawn Raids had a lasting impact on pasifika communities. The organisation is asking for an apology from the Government over the raids.

On the cusp of the Polynesian Panther Party marking its 50th anniversary, members say racism still exists in New Zealand.

The party was formed in Auckland on June 16, 1971 by six founding members Will ‘Ilolahia, Fred Schmidt, Nooroa Teavae, Paul Dapp, Eddie Williams and Vaughan Sanft. Eventually there were 300 of them all across New Zealand. All their ages ranged from 16 to 19.

Three of the party members musician Tigilau Ness, Associate Professor Dr Melani Anae and Reverend Alec Toleafoa gave public lectures at Miharo and schools in Invercargill on Tuesday and Wednesday about the party and social injustices faced by Polynesian communities.

The trio all joined the party when they were 16 years old.

READ MORE:

* Call for New Zealand government to issue Dawn Raid apology

* Polynesian Panthers honour Miriama Rauhihi Ness for dedicating her life to fight for Māori rights

* Pauline Smith's Dawn Raid exhibition sheds light on a grim part of our history

They all had to read Seize the Time by Bobby Seale to get indoctrinated.

This was the genesis of the group, having seen how African Americans tried to take back their power by forming the Black Panther Party in the 1960s. The only thing they disagreed on was carrying guns as they wanted to be a peaceful party.

The Polynesian Panther Party set up the rudiments of legal aid, the tenancy tribunal and the police complaints authority in New Zealand. This started out as trying to help their own people but ended up helping all Kiwis as a whole for the future.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Three members of the Polynesian Panther Party from left, Reverend Alec Toleafoa, Professor Dr Melani Anae, Musician Tigilau Ness, have been in Invercargill speaking.

The panthers were high profile in the past, and today they still follow their 3 tenet motto: annihilate all forms of racism, celebrate your ethnic identity and educate to liberate.

“Even though as a group we kind of dismantled, we never officially retired or stopped it. In our various careers we have just continued educating to liberate. Once a panther, always a panther,” Anae said.

Polynesian communities are still being targeted on a regular basis and stereotyped, the Panthers say, which is why it has been so important for them to never stop telling their stories.

“We love to tell our stories. And tell our versions of what actually happened. Because the mainstream media is not interested. Never have been. They weren't our friends then in the 1970s, and they still aren't our friends in terms of, you know, valuing our stories and telling our truths,” Anae said.

In the past 10 years, various members of the group have visited 20 different schools to educate students on why the Panthers were formed and why they remain important.

In the mid-1970s, the Labour led Kirk government targeted Pasifika people for overstaying their visas and the National Muldoon government followed. This time in New Zealand’s history became known as the dawn raids.

The Panthers claim even though 60 percent of the over-stayers were European and American, they were the ones that were targeted. Recently the Polynesian Panthers have asked for an official apology from the government for the dawn raids.

John Collins John Collins. The Polynesian Panthers at a protest rally in the 1970s.

“Our stories make an indictment on New Zealand history. New Zealand's history of racism and prejudice is locked up in our story. Our story is not just an isolated story. Whoever controls the power controls the narrative,” Toleafoa said.

“...they [pasifika community] lived with the shame [Dawn Raids] of it for many years. It’s the kinds of trauma; and not just pacific people there were also Maori people ... anybody that was brown, was at risk of experiencing a trauma.

“...so I think the Ministry Pacific People can see there is a legitimate case here [for an apology] and I think in terms of our conversations with them, we are thinking along the same lines that there is a lot of healing that needs to happen,” Toleafoa said.

Ness, Anae and Toleafoa say they are hopeful of receiving the apology as it will start the healing process; but that it should also be looked at as a start.

They feel that the most important thing their legacy has achieved is having given Pasifika people their voices back.