Jail was a 'blessing in disguise', but he doesn't want others to follow

Anyone involved in the criminal justice system, even on the periphery, will be accustomed to the monotony and sadness of watching an unremitting crowd of Māori men entering our jails.

We’ve all heard the sorry statistics. Māori account for more than half the prison population, but just 16 per cent of the nation’s population. Etc.

There’s something awry. No news there. Been known for years and nothing, really, seems to change.

So there was an underlying sense of scepticism in Hawke’s Bay Prison’s Unit 8 on Friday morning when Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis launched the latest bid to stem the flow.

Inmates from Hawke's Bay prison's Māori focus unit Te Tirohanga welcome the Minister and his party.

But if there’s one thing we all need, never more so than in prison, it’s hope. Ideally, the kind of hope that can assuage the most cynical of their scepticism.

And chances are, most of the visitors leaving Unit 8 that morning were a little less sceptical than when they entered.

That’s partly because the new programme, Māori Pathways, appears to address issues besetting similar culture-based programmes to date, and partly because the prisoners who undertake these culture-based programmes so evidently benefit from them.

That’s the thing about actually meeting these guys, instead of reading (or writing) about their antics. They are usually far more eloquent and intelligent than you might think. There are few things sadder than contemplating the wasted potential.

Inmates wearing the tattoos of various gangs moved as one as they performed haka for the Minister.

Time will tell if Māori Pathways is a success. But as Davis, and many others, say; we can’t go on doing what we’re doing and expect a change.

Announced by the government back in 2019, the Māori Pathways programme “supports the corrections system to be more effective by using kaupapa Māori and whānau-centred approaches”.

Heard it all before, right?

But this one really does promise to be different. It’s a partnership run in conjunction with local iwi (in Hawke’s Bay it’s Ngāti Kahungunu), which will work with both the prisoners and their whānau. Essentially, it will involve the whānau far more with the prisoner’s rehabilitation. All too often a prisoner will reform in prison then be released to a whānau and community that hasn’t changed at all and this leads to reoffending.

There are new roles created; four probation officers in the prison and three social workers outside the prison providing support to all.

"I always see me coming to jail as a blessing in disguise. I always say that to myself. Because if I hadn't, who knows where I'd be. I'd probably be dead."

And unlike programmes in the past, Māori Pathways has no finite period. It’s a bespoke programme that runs as is needed for each prisoner and their whānau, potentially for the length of their sentence.

Among the speeches by Davis and other officials, were a few made by a handful of prisoners.

One, who’d been in prison for 13 years, introduced himself and gave a brief outline of the trauma that had brought him here. He held a crumpled piece of paper, he called a “wish list”, which he’d written with other prisoners.

“I’d like more whānau involvement. There’s a lot of good stuff that happens here in prison and we as prisoners can learn a lot of skills and all that, but our whānau don’t. We come out, and they're still where they were. To have them come in beside us for these programmes, so we can go through them at the same time would be good,” he said.

Another prisoner told of being exposed to domestic violence from the age of four, and being the victim of sexual and domestic abuse from the age of six until 12.

The man, a father of two, had spent six years in prison and had at least another three before he could be considered for parole.

“All my cousins were gang members. I was consumed by gang life and criminal activities. From 14 I’ve been coming in and out of prison. I’m 29 at the moment. Everyone I saw coming into prison had trauma and there was no place to heal. This environment was just creating monsters. We came in as monsters, and we went out tooled-up to be better monsters,” he said.

In the Māori focus unit, Te Tirohanga, he found a place where healing could occur, he said.

Speaking to media after the speeches, Davis said the new programme had its genesis in a “lightbulb moment” he’d experienced in Hawke’s Bay prison a few years ago.

“We make these positive changes in the men, they go back out in the same environment and are sort of like strangers to their families. We need to make sure their families are involved in the process and the changes they are making, so that they’re not strangers ... If the healing can be done together, it will mean the men are able to emerge and go on to be contributing members of their whānau and society,” he said.

Kelvin said the measures for success would be worked out, but clearly a reduction in reoffending was an obvious one.

The programme is to operate initially in Hawke’s Bay and Northland prisons. In Hawke’s Bay it will be initially offered to Māori men in high security, with priority for those who are under 30 years old, as they have among the highest recidivism rates. At least 45 men will be participating at any one time.

Kelvin Davis, Minister of Corrections, visits Hawkes Bay Regional Prison to launch the Māori Pathways programme.

Jail a ‘blessing in disguise’

A prisoner who agreed to be interviewed afterwards, provided he remained anonymous, said there was no question that connecting Māori prisoners to their culture was beneficial.

The father of two had spent six years in prison and had at least another three before he could be considered for parole.

He’s spent time in Paremoremo, Northland, Mt Eden, Wiri, Springhill, Rimutaka, Whanganui and Hawke’s Bay prisons. Four years ago he completed a tikanga Māori course.

Māori Pathways programme launched at Hawke's Bay Prison.

“I can only speak for myself. It grounded me, took me back to my roots, my true self. That person I was at High School was someone else. It wasn’t me being the real me. It wasn’t until I came here that I learned that the person who led me here is not the person I am supposed to be,” he said.

Over his years inside the man had acted as a mentor to others.

“You always get the people who aren’t there for the right reason, who’re just there to tick the box. But those ones who embrace it, they’re the ones I invest my time in. In those people I saw major changes. Heaps of them are outside now,” he said.

The Māori Pathways had huge potential, he said, particularly when it came to whānau involvement.

“Me and my ex-partner were both in the same hole. I came to jail, she stayed out there in the same hole. I went down this pathway and changed. She’s still the same; she hasn’t gone through the learning I have. So if they could come alongside us and go through the same lessons, we’d both be better off,” he said.

In the future he aimed to help rangatahi who were headed down the same path as him and “stop them before they come to places like this”.

“I always see me coming to jail as a blessing in disguise. I always say that to myself. Because if I hadn’t, who knows where I’d be. I’d probably be dead”.