International donor giving $10m to rebuild mosque after Christchurch terror attack

A United Arab Emirates donor is planning a $10 million mosque and “tolerance” centre to replace the ramshackle Linwood mosque.

One of the mosques at the centre of the Christchurch terrorist attack will be rebuilt as part of a $10 million development paid for by an international donor.

A United Arab Emirates foundation, known for funding multimillion-dollar buildings across the world, enlisted an Australian architect to design a new mosque and events centre commemorating the 51 people killed. The new mosque will replace the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

Linwood imam Abdul Lateef says he shed tears “of joy” when dignitaries flew him to Abu Dhabi and promised to rebuild the dilapidated mosque after the March 15, 2019, attack.

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation paid off the existing building’s mortgage of more than $137,000, purchased the land in front of it, and promised to build “the best mosque in New Zealand” in its place, he said.

The not-for-profit charity was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with an endowment of US$1.4 billion (NZ$2b) to use towards charity and humanitarian projects worldwide. It recently built a $50m mosque in Isis-hit Iraq, and a $150m cancer research hospital in Texas.

Lateef said UAE representatives were shocked at the dilapidated state of the Linwood mosque when they visited Christchurch after the terror attack.

A month later, he was given 24 hours notice before being flown to Abu Dhabi and asked what help he needed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF One of the two mosques hit during the March 15 is being rebuilt. (First published March 2020)

“Everybody was happy” when he arrived home and told the community the news, he said.

Recent conflict within the Linwood mosque’s trust left the community worried the foundation would be scared off, but foundation spokesman Taoufik El Idrissi said it was committed to funding the project.

He said the new mosque would be the country’s biggest, and the only condition for the funding was that there could be no hate speech or politics, and the foundation would choose who would run it.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff It’s hoped construction on the new mosque and tolerance centre will begin by the end of the year.

It was a “profound gesture” for a deserving community, he said.

“This is a beacon of hope this project – for the victims, as well as the Muslim community and New Zealand community in general.”

Covid-19 had delayed the project as its Abu Dhabi-based donors could not enter the country to finalise agreements with contractors. They were working on ways to sign off the project remotely now the architectural designs were complete.

Taoufik El Idrissi/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation spokesman Taoufik El Idrissi.

It was hoped construction would start at the end of the year and take 14 months to complete.El Idrissi said the prime minister was aware of the project.

An old KFC building on the land in front of the current mosque would soon be demolished so geotechnical reports could be completed.

The project would include a new 325-square-metre mosque next to a “tolerance” (events) centre promoting peace and unity. The centre would include offices, lecture theatres, functions rooms, two apartments, and three retail spaces that would offer the centre an income.

Australian engineer Dr Hasan Alijagic said he donated his skills to design the building after being appalled by the actions of the Australian terrorist.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The development will include two apartments, along with a 325-square-metre mosque.

“If that is for Christchurch, it would be an honour for me to do.”

It was also personal for him as he was Muslim and had brothers in Bosnia injured in a war based on ideology similar to that of the Christchurch terrorist, he said.

The names of those killed in the March 15 attack would be inscribed in the glass of 51 windows – if the victim community gave consent

Rashid Bin Omar​, whose son Tariq Rashid Omar​ was killed at Masjid An-Nur on Deans Ave, said he liked the idea of the victims being commemorated in the new Linwood mosque, but the families would like to be involved in the details.

As the spokesman for the 15th March Whānau Trust, Omar said they welcomed the foundation getting in touch to discuss how the shuhada (deceased) would be commemorated.

“We’re quite excited with the proposal of building a mosque there.

“The concept of it I really like, but we haven’t seen what they want to do.”

Women's co-ordinator Tungane Elupi earlier told Stuff the community – particularly the women whose designated space was in a tent pitched next to the current building – were looking forward to having a new mosque.

The current one was not safe, old, and had little security, she said.