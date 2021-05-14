Brewery owner behind racist Facebook rant says he's 'deeply sorry'

David Gaughan, owner of Eagle Brewing and Port and Eagle Brewpub, pictured here in 2018.

The brewery owner behind a racist Facebook rant – in which he called Māori the scourge of New Zealand – has apologised for his “completely unacceptable” comments.

In a widely circulated Facebook post, David Gaughan, the owner of Eagle Brewing and The Port & Eagle Brewpub in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch, lashed out against Māori who he called “New Zealand’s biggest problem”.

In the post Gaughan wrote Māori “are the scurge” [sic] of New Zealand and “the quicker we put them in prison the better”. He said he was referring to the majority of Māori men, “the ones who beat their missis” [sic].

The post, which sparked outrage and caused several venues and bottle stores to stop selling the brewery’s products, has since been removed from Facebook.

In a statement on Friday, Gaughan said his post was “completely unacceptable”.

“I want to apologise unreservedly for making the comment, and for the large amount of hurt and anger it has caused, and rightly so.

“The comment was made as a result of deep-seated issues I have within myself about growing up with family violence and seeing it affect people I love. This in no way justifies what I said.”

“I have come to understand that I need to look at the changes I can make to unlearn and relearn, so I can gain a better cultural understanding in the place that I feel privileged to call my home.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Craft beer business Eagle Brewing was partially paid for by crowdfunding. A Pledge Me campaign raised $300,000.

He thanked those who had reached out including organisations such as She is not your rehab, who he would be working with on “this new journey of understanding” as well as his Māori friends who had “encouraged open dialogue with aroha to create a deeper understanding”.

“Again, I am deeply sorry, and I will do everything in my power to learn, grow and make this right.”

In another post, Marilyn Yosores, co-owner of Eagle Brewing and Gaughan’s partner, said Gaughan “had a few drinks” and was reading an article regarding violence against women when he made the post.

“The post was not intended to be an attack on Māori, merely intending to highlight that Māori women featured highly in these statistics,” the post read.

The post said Gaughan had resigned from the business and was remorseful for what he said.

The damage was already done, as several businesses stocking Eagle Brewery products have already distanced themselves from the business.

Corporate partners have also severed ties with the company.

Canterbury Cricket Association said in a statement that it does not “tolerate any racist commentary”.

“We are incredibly disappointed that an individual of a company we are associated with has made these comments as they are completely contradictory to our values.

“Consequently, we are in the process of terminating our agreement with Eagle Brewing.”

Liquorland chief executive Brendon Lawry said all its stores had been instructed to remove Eagle Brewery products from its shelves.

He said Gaughan’s actions were not something the company could tolerate or associate with.

Garth Peterson, director at The Beer Library in Christchurch, said all Eagle Brewery products were immediately pulled from the store’s shelves when he became aware of the social media post.

“We were horrified at the comments made and really disappointed seeing such an attitude on display from someone in an industry that is generally fairly forward thinking in these matters. All Eagle products have been pulled from our shelves and we won't be stocking it again in the future.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Stockists have pulled the Kaiapoi company’s products after seeing Gaughan’s comments.

Keith Galbraith, owner of Galbraith's Alehouse in Grafton, Auckland, said he was made aware of Gaughan’s comments on Thursday evening and immediately decided to remove all products from Eagle Brewing from the pub’s menu.

“I just thought what he said was shocking and sickening, and I do not want to be associated with anyone who holds those kinds of views,” he said.

Galbraith said he did not inform Eagle Brewing directly of his decision as he had no interest in dealing with the company any further.

James Curme, manager of craft beer bar Moon in Wellington, said the bar would no longer sell Eagle beers and would send some kegs back to them.

Curme said the business did not agree with Gaughan’s views and did not want to be associated with it.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Craft beer company, Eagle Brewing, is moving from its Riccarton space to Kaiapoi, where it hopes to open a $1 million brew pub. (First published February 2018)

After he had notified Eagle Brewery that he would be returning their kegs, he received a message from Gaughan apologising for his comments.

Beer Jerk, an online liquor shop, called Gaughan’s comments “indefensible” and said it would no longer sell Eagle Brewery products in the store.

Similarly, Liquorland Forrest Hill also confirmed on Facebook that it had pulled the brewery’s products from its shelves.

“We will not support a brewery whose owner has such abhorrent and racist views,” the store wrote.