'Ka kite Covid' television ad trivialises Māori traditions, iwi group says

A Government Covid-19 vaccination advertisement "ka kite Covid" has been criticised by some Māori for its portrayal of a hongi.

Māori communications experts have criticised the Government’s first television ad promoting the Covid-19 vaccine for trivialising sacred Māori traditions, like the hongi and haka.

“Ka kite, Covid”, produced by advertising giant Clemenger BBDO at a cost of more than $800,000, went to air on May 3.

The ad includes clips of young urban Māori, a hongi by two young men and a haka performed by high school boys.

A statement from a collective of 33 iwi communications professionals said the ad would not be well-received by Māori as it didn’t portray its culture authentically.

Eruera Keepa​, from kaupapa Māori communications agency Creative Natives, said the group was disappointed its views and input had not been taken into account in the Government’s Covid-19 communications to date.

The ad presented a hongi among two men as a casual greeting, and a haka by school boys as “all hype”, which lost the true meaning of the rituals, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Image of a hongi by two men as portrayed in the Government's first television ad for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. The ad has been criticised by Māori communications professionals as trivialising a sacred tradition.

Keepa​ said the group felt the hongi was “like a ‘cheers bro’ greeting” which failed to convey its true meaning – sharing the breath of life.

Using the phrase “ka kite” in relation to Covid-19 was odd, given it meant “see you next time”, Keepa​ said.

The group was also critical of the “celebratory tone” of the ad, which it said was the wrong message to send, given the country was yet to vaccinate 500,000 people.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Covid-19 group said the ad was developed with “input from several Māori communications experts”.

Keepa​ said he and another two Māori communications professionals met with staff from the advertising agency in April to discuss the over-arching campaign for the vaccine rollout, but were not specifically consulted about the television ad.

Supplied/Stuff Eruera Keepa, from Creative Natives, has helped design an eight-week social media campaign for Māori to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said four days before the ad went to air on May 3, the company sent him the ad. He provided feedback, but said it was too late in the process for it to be incorporated.

“We’ve offered advice but it hadn’t been listened to.

“This is a national campaign – you would think Māori would play a critical role in it, particularly the largest immunisation programme in our history, [and] when you think about the devastating impact of the Spanish flu on Māori ... those hurts are still felt today.”

In response to these concerns, the Ministry of Health recently committed $3m to a Māori Covid-19 vaccination communications fund to create more iwi-centric communications.

Applications opened on April 15 and contracts are expected to start on July 1.

In the meantime, some Māori groups are forging ahead with their own communications effort.

SUPPLIED Poet and new mama Stevie Davis Tana talks about her motivation to be healthy as part of the #Tāwharautia social media campaign ahead of the general rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Early this month an eight-week social media campaign was launched by South Island Whānau Ora commissioning agency Te Pūtahitanga o te Waipounamu and Creative Natives, which viewed “the vaccination through a fresh Māori lens”, Keepa​ said.

The campaign is reaching about 30,000 people on the group’s Protect our Whakapapa Facebook page with content including karakia and interviews with Māori influencers, young and old.

Stuff Te Pūtahitanga o te Waipounamu chief executive Helen Leahy says a social media campaign aims to fill a gap in communications among Māori about the Covid-19 vaccine in the wider context of health and well-being.

Te Pūtahitanga o te Waipounamu chief executive Helen Leahy said the campaign drew on the concept of Tāwharautia – traditional practices used by Māori to protect whānau from harm, and keep well.

“The intention is to say this isn’t a foreign concept to keep yourselves immunised from threat,” she said.

“We knew that if the general rollout is starting around July then we wanted to make sure people had the information ahead of them.”

A Covid-19 vaccine communications plan published on April 30 acknowledges barriers to uptake of the vaccine and says Pasifika and Māori “have less confidence in the safety and quality of the vaccine and of its protection”.

Leahy and Keepa​ agreed conspiracy theories and general misinformation about the vaccine had been disseminated among Māori.

“That’s why we’ve chosen the route that we have, because you need to respond to what the people are saying,” Leahy said.

Clemenger BBDO referred comment to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.