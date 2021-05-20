From apprehension to acceptance: Pasifika councillor gets Covid-19 jab

Porirua City councillor Moze Galo, who was initially concerned about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, changed his mind and was vaccinated in Porirua on Wednesday.

Moze Galo admits social media can be both a blessing and a curse.

The Porirua City councillor, who has amassed a significant online following, had consumed a lot of information about the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly through Facebook – and not all of it was accurate.

Needless to say, the man who has lived with a fear of needles since childhood was nervous.

“Social media plays a huge role in what we base our opinions on. I think it’s very dangerous, which is why I wanted to do my own research.

“I had a few reservations about getting the vaccine,” Galo said.

A prominent figure in Porirua’s Pacific Island community, Galo is not alone in experiencing vaccine hesitancy.

Data from a Ministry of Health survey released in February found that almost a quarter of respondents were unlikely to have the vaccine if they were offered one.

Research released the following month pointed to several reasons for hesitancy including concerns over the long-term effects of the vaccine and questions over its safety and possible side effects.

Vaccine hesitancy also extends into the far reaches of the Pasifika community, with those indicating they were unlikely to take a vaccine more likely to be female, have a lower household income and level of education, and be a parent with a child at home, the Ministry research said.

A meeting of Pasifika leaders, organised by the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio after the survey’s results were released, recognised concerns about misinformation and fear circulating within the Pasifika community.

As of May 12, just 8020 Pacific Peoples and 10,635 Māori of the 120,090 people nationally had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In his quest for knowledge, Galo attended Zoom briefings and workshops on the vaccine, including one targeting the Pasifika community fronted by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“A lot of the issues I had went through him, but a lot of Pasifika people ask the same questions. I think a lot of questions were raised about how fast the vaccine was brought out, a lot of questions about still being able to catch or get Covid after [having] the vaccine, but again these are all things floating around on social media.

“I felt comfortable with the answers that I found ... I feel like it’s not only safe for me, but also for my family and those around me. For me, it was about trusting. Trusting the medical staff, the specialists, and that what they are presenting to us is right for us, and I feel that it is,” Galo said.

But after treading a path of apprehension to acceptance, Galo finally walked through the doors of the Porirua community vaccination centre on Wednesday. But despite feeling comfortable with his decision to receive his first of two jabs on Wednesday, the nerves were still there.

After pacing backwards and forwards and displaying obvious anxiety, Galo rolled up the sleeve on his right arm – the one he laughed was the “most defined” of the two – closed his eyes, and waited for the needle to pierce his skin. His fear soothed by the trained vaccinator who “nurtured” him through the process.

“She was really good at making me feel calm, and she did this little exercise where she pushed in where she was going to inject me, but I couldn’t feel anything to be honest. It was just the thought, my head playing games, but it was fine.”

Galo said people should rely on trusted sources of information, like the Ministry of Health website, and if all else failed, he had one other option for Pasifika people seeking advice.

“Just come to me and I can message Dr Ashley Bloomfield for you,” laughed Galo.