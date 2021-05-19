Establishing Māori ward for Waipā 'just common sense' says mayor Jim Mylchrest

Waipā district councillors and staff stand for the closing karakia and waiata after voting to establish Waipā’s first Māori ward.

Waipā district councillors were finally able to show their hand when they voted “yes” to setting up a Māori ward for the 2022 election.

Mayor Jim Mylchreest had earlier not wanted to suggest which way councillors might vote because he said it would jeopardise the legislative process.

But when the council met on Wednesday to review public feedback and hear final submissions, it was clear how the mayor wanted the vote to go.

“From my perspective, despite any Treaty or legal obligation, it’s just common sense. To be in 2021 and not have representation of our whole community around the table is just crazy.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Mayor Jim Mylchreest said it was “crazy” not to have Māori represented on the council.

“From a community point of view, we are missing out on so much by not involving every part of the community.”

The mayor and 11 councillors voted yes, only councillor Roger Gordon voted no. Councillor Grahame Webber was unable to attend the meeting.

“I don’t believe representation should be ethnicity-based,” Gordon said.

“I think if people believe in what they say and put themselves forward, they will be elected around the table in their own right.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chairman Keith Ikin said the council had the best reach into the community to help make a difference for Waipā families.

“I do, however, say whatever the outcome is, I will wholeheartedly support.”

The council received 879 submissions and 84 per cent supported a Māori ward. Submitters in favour thought it would encourage more Māori to become involved with the council, help it make better decisions, provide diversity and would honour the Treaty.

Those opposed thought Māori people could be represented well enough through general wards and there was no need for “race-based” positions on the council.

Before councillors voted, they heard presentations from five people in support.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Cambridge ward councillor Roger Gordon said he could not support representation based on ethnicity.

Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chairman Keith Ikin told councillors they had a chance to “turn the dial” to make better decisions for families.

“Education, health, employment, every possible social indicator you can imagine, the disparity in our communities and in our families is entrenched.”

He said the council was the only organisation with a “daily reach” into communities to make change.

“Our support for representation is to seek an opportunity for us to have lengthy input into day-to-day decisions, to ensure those decisions reflect the reality of our communities.”

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Iwi and community leaders in the public gallery at the meeting: Linda Te Aho, Poto Davies, Bill Harris, Tom Roa and Barney Manaia.

Others to present included Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust chairperson Mokoro Gillett; Ngā Iwi Toopu o Waipā chairwoman Gaylene Roberts; Te Arataura executive board member Linda Te Aho; Poto Davies from Koroki-Kahukura and kaumātua Tom Roa, Ngāti Apakura.

One Māori ward will cover the whole Waipā district and will be in place for the 2022 and 2025 elections. It will remain unless a future council decides to remove it.

People on the Māori electoral roll can vote for a candidate contesting the Waipā Māori ward, rather than for a candidate contesting a general ward.

Māori ward candidates do not need to be on the Māori electoral role.

The decision would not impact upon the four iwi representatives (Te Konohi) who have full voting rights on four Waipā District Council committees.

The current Te Konohi appointments will run until October 22.