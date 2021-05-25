Taonga allowed in all courts instead of ties a 'significant step' forward

The inclusion of taonga in the official court dress code is a big step forward for the system, barristers say.

Interim guidance released by the Chief Justice of New Zealand Dame Helen Winkelmann​ on Tuesday explained all judicial officers, court staff, stakeholders and others who have official roles in courts nationwide can wear taonga in replacement of neckties.

They must be worn with a button-up shirt and the top button done up.

Manaaki Terekia​ of Tiaki Legal​ and Heather Vaughn​ of Vaughn Blake Law​, both Gisborne-based barristers and solicitors, were among the first to don a taonga in front of a judge on Monday, ahead of the guidance being released.

READ MORE:

* The tie that binds: Unravelling the knotty issue of political sideshows and Māori cultural identity

* Million-dollar dumps: Waiwera's abandoned hot pools a 'taonga being wasted'

* Ministry picks Invercargill to pilot cultural programme

* Portrait awards warm our city with the faces of tūpuna



Terekia was excited by the change.

“We’ve only ever really had one culture fairly represented in the courtroom,” he said.

“We inherited a legal system from the other side of the world, adapted that to [Aotearoa] New Zealand but never really adapted it to Aoteaora’s culture.”

Vaughn, who is president of the Gisborne Law Society, said it means a lot for the court to recognise the significance of taonga, and the inclusion shows how the justice system, and New Zealand as a whole, is becoming increasingly culturally appreciative. She hoped the next step would be the wider inclusion of te reo Māori in courtrooms.

The inclusion of taonga steers away from the traditional dress code formerly applied in court settings – a suit and tie for men, a jacket for women.

Zara Staples Photography/Supplied Mana Taumaunu wore a taonga in court.

The overriding requirement that conduct and attire “demonstrate respect for the Court and those participating in its proceedings” remains.

Tiana Epati​, a barrister who campaigned for the inclusion of taonga in the dress code, saw this as a “significant step” forward.

“Today’s announcement is an important move towards creating a more inclusive environment in our Courts to better reflect our bi-cultural nation,” said Epati, who is president of the New Zealand Law Society.

“It is one of the many steps we must take towards having a justice system which reflects us as a country.”

Epati wrote to the Chief District Court Judge in March following Parliament’s decision to remove neck ties as a requirement. She also received feedback from hundreds of lawyers supporting the wearing of taonga in court.

“One lawyer told me he was looking forward to the day when permission didn’t have to be sought, and many others expressed their desire to wear taonga in Court.

Both Terekia and Vaughn said wearing a taonga will depend on the situation they are in. For example, Terekia was likely to wear one for youth court appearances or intervention court appearances, but not jury trials.

“Ultimately it’s about respecting both of the cultures that our country was founded upon, and everything has a time and place.”

Vaughn agreed and added it would also depend on the client she was representing.

The chief justice cited The Waitangi Tribunal for its definition of taonga: “A tangible or intangible item or matter of special cultural significance.”

The interim guidance will remain in place until the 2009 Court Etiquette Guidelines are officially changed.