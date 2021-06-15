Christchurch teen elevating te reo Māori usage - one floor at a time

Rangimarie Te’evale-Hunt has elevated the use of te reo Māori at her Christchurch school.

A Christchurch teenager has elevated her native language by battling for two years to get te reo Māori programmed into her school lifts.

Rangimarie Te’evale-Hunt was only 13 and new to mainstream schooling when she made moves to have te reo Māori spoken in the lifts at the inner-city Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery school.

It took research, a consumer hero award on television show Fair Go, and the commitment of the lift company to realise the idea, which Rangimarie believed should not even be a debate.

“It was quite a lot of hard work just to get this little minor thing that should be in most lifts.”

Two years ago, her mother, Māori teacher Marz Hunt, spoke with an elevator repairman about the glitchy voice in the lift.

“I thought, ‘I wonder if we could have Māori in the lifts?’,” Rangimarie said.

After the involvement of Fair Go, lift company Schindler Lifts agreed to changing the elevator voice to a bi-cultural one.

Rangimarie made the recordings a year ago, and they were installed in the four-storey school building two weeks ago.

“I was getting toī (irritated). Te reo Māori is our native language and should be used throughout the country, and definitely in elevators.”

The fluent speaker attended kōhanga reo then kura kaupapa, so starting at a mainstream school where Māori was not spoken widely had been a big adjustment, she said.

“My first words were in Māori, and I have grown up in Māori culture.”

Lifts around the world had directions that were translated into multiple languages, so New Zealand should too, she said.

She was happy it was at least making a difference at her school.

“I have heard people using more te reo Māori. It would make more impact if it was everywhere.”

A Schindler Lift spokeswoman said the company was proud to help the student and school install what was its first personal recording of lift directions.

Teacher Laura Borrowdale said her student had the energy to fight for things that mattered, and it was important to get a tangible result.

“It’s really easy as a young person to feel demoralised, but to find small ways to make a real difference is amazing and really empowering for these kids.”

While she has become famous on campus for her voice, the 15-year-old now chooses the stairs to avoid hearing her own voice.

The school’s director, Anita Yarwood, was told it was one of the first government lifts to use te reo Māori, and the school was proud of Rangimarie.

She hoped it would become a nationwide initiative.

“If a 14-year-old student can get it off the ground, there’s no excuse for other companies to not have te reo in their lifts.”

It was a “fabulous” way for Māori students to get validation, she said.

“Kids walk in and hear it every day going up and down the building.”

The recording is Rangimarie saying directions like “kei te kāti te kūaha (door closing)”, “taumata tuatoru (third floor)”, and “kei te huaki te kūaha (door opening)”.

While she and her voice had become famous on campus, Rangimarie now chose to take the stairs.

“I don’t take the lifts because I don’t want to hear my voice.”

She was already thinking of other changes she would like to see in Aotearoa, like more education about tikanga (protocols) for all Kiwis and international visitors.