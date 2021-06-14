Protections under Human Rights Act inadequate for rainbow community, advocates argue at tribunal

An Auckland man, with the backing of the Office of Human Rights Proceedings, is taking a case against the attorney-general over a gap in hate speech laws. Pictured: File photo of Auckland Pride march.

Current hate speech laws are leaving the rainbow community unprotected, human rights advocates are arguing.

Beginning on Monday, the Office of Human Rights Proceedings (OHRP) is bringing a case against the attorney-general, on the basis that current hate speech provisions under the Human Rights Act do not protect people on the basis of sexual orientation.

Current hate speech provisions in the act cover only colour, race, and ethnic or national origins.

The gap was exposed in 2017, when West Auckland Pastor Logan Robertson made comments inciting violence against homosexuals. But, after investigating, police concluded they were not in a position to pursue the matter any further as no criminal offence had been committed.

READ MORE:

* Sex worker wins six-figure settlement in sexual harassment case

* Government to take hate speech laws to the public after March 15 inquiry

* Legislating against offence will make for a highly censored society



Auckland man Russell Thomas Hoban is arguing, off the back of these events, that the Human Rights Act failed to protect him from hate speech and breached his human rights.

He first took the case to the Human Rights Commission for mediation but, unhappy with the outcome, he took his case to the OHRP, which is now providing him free legal representation.

​Hoban, a “committed Catholic”, scholar in theology and a gay man, told the tribunal he had been affected by discrimination his entire life.

He had left jobs and been denied promotions on the basis of his sexuality and, in more recent years, worked mostly from home after he lost hope of feeling safe at work.

“I’ve seen a homosexual man thrown through a plate glass window by a stranger,” he testified on Monday.

He became aware of Robertson’s hate speech through the media in 2017. “It left me horrified.”

“It felt to me like a case of double discrimination,” he said, first by the hate speech itself, and then again when the law failed to protect against it, or serve any repercussions to Robertson.

The experience “left me feeling disempowered, frustrated, excluded, and essentially less protected than others”.

He wanted to see the Human Rights Act of 1993 changed to include sexual orientation, to explicitly protect himself and other groups such as the transgender and disabled communities.​

Earlier in the morning, Michael Timmins, appearing for the plaintiff, said Hoban brought this case “as a representative of a group of people who aren't able to be here today” – the entire rainbow community.

“Ultimately it’s about the impact a gap in our law has had on a group of people,” Timmins said. “We can no longer be naive in this country and think violence will not occur.

The Government now appeared to agree that there was a gap in the law.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi released a Cabinet paper in April, proposing a change to the incitement provisions in the Human Rights Act to include sexual orientation, age and disability.

But Timmins said: “Whilst that is good to hear, that's not the answer.” Hoban was seeking an affirmation that what has happened to himself and other members of the rainbow community for decades was unfair.

“He has been treated as a second-class citizen. His lived experience is one of discrimination, of being less equal,” Timmins said. This event was simply a reminder of that treatment he had experienced his entire life.

Despite the proposal to change the law to include sexual orientation, the attorney-general, on behalf of the Government, is continuing to say the current settings are not discriminatory.

The plaintiff disagreed; current laws failed to protect him and were therefore discriminatory on the basis of his sexual orientation.

The case is being heard at the Human Rights Review Tribunal in Wellington, and is expected to last three days.