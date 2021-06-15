Crown and Ngāi Tahu hold first post-settlement hui to discuss partnership

Ngāi Tahu leaders and kaumātua have met with government ministers to discuss how they can work together for the first time since its treaty settlement was signed in the mid-1990s.

A cohort of ministers – including Nanaia Mahuta, Megan Woods, Kelvin Davis, and Peeni Henare – were welcomed onto Ngāi Tūāhuriri marae in Tuahiwi, north of Christchurch, for the first post-settlement hui between Crown and Ngāi Tahu to discuss its Te Tiriti partnership.

If the fog had not scuppered plans for Jacinda Ardern’s flight to Christchurch on Tuesday, it would have been the first time any prime minister had visited the North Canterbury marae since the settlement.

Ardern insisted the event continue without her, after previous attempts were also cancelled for various reasons.

Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairwoman) Lisa Tumahai noted it was “quite a significant” hui, and the first time the two parties had met “based on our relationship”.

There had been many gains made in Crown relations with local Māori, particularly in the past 10 years, she said.

While it was not consistent across all regions of its takiwā (area), it was progress.

Labour Minister Megan Woods and Ngāi Tahu kaumātua Sir Tipene O'Regan at a hui between the iwi and Crown on Tuesday.

She congratulated the Māori caucus on all it had achieved in the latest Budget, which was “significant” for doing “amazing things at a local level” for Māori.

She saw the inclusive approach taken by the Government through investment in te reo Māori in education, health, and housing.

“That’s a real positive.”

There had been great gains in the Oranga Tamariki partnership, with the number of Ngāi Tahu children in care declining, she said.

The three waters reform was also discussed, with Tumahai saying there was still work to be done with some councils within its area.

“[But] we’re quite excited about the future with that.”

Ngāi Tūāhuriri upoko (head) Te Maire Tau talked about the hapū’s strong relationship with local government, and thanked Mahuta for her role in the reform.

“Tuahiwi are more than happy with water and sewerage work going through here at the moment.”

Mahuta – local government and Māori development minister – said the Government intended to make real the Treaty obligations the Crown had to Māori, in all areas like health, education, employment, and housing.

It could not “make promises that we are going to get it right all the time”, but it was a journey for both the Crown and the iwi.

“This is as much of a journey for our Government and what we’re trying to achieve, as it is you.

Labour Ministers Peeni Henare, left, and Kelvin Davis are welcomed onto the Ngāi Tūāhuriri marae to discuss Crown relations with the iwi.

“Eventually we will get to that partnership aspiration that was once talked about, but now we have the capacity to make real.”

Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis quoted the late Ngāti Hine kaumātua reverend Charlie Shortland and how Māori were usually the ones crossing into the Pākehā world, rather than the other way around.

It was an analogy for Māori and Crown relations, with Te Tiriti o Waitangi being the bridge between them.

He hoped eventually Māori would no longer have to “continuously justify our world view”.

“We’re keen to build a relationship and establish a partnership, hear what your aspirations are, and basically work on shared aspirations.”