Covid-19: Cook Islands sees low turnout for second dose of vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccine has been rolled out to the general population in Rarotonga, after front line staff got their jabs earlier in the week.

Cook Islanders are not showing up to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Rarotonga, prompting concern from health authorities.

The vaccine roll-out began on May 18, the first day of the quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand on May 18, and so far 9592 people in Rarotonga have received their first dose.

But as of Tuesday, just 4913 of those have been completely vaccinated.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Cook Islanders turned up early and in numbers to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“To be fully effective in preventing serious illness or death and to be issued a complete vaccination certificate, you need to finish the course and take the second vaccine shot, in accordance with the appointments made for them,” the country's health secretary Bob Williams said.

The low turnout for the second dose is being put down to several factors, including people being overseas, illness, and Te Marea Ora Ministry of Health issuing incorrect appointment cards, causing people to miss their slot.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Cook Islands health secretary Bob Williams says missed appointments will be rescheduled.

Te Marea Ora is aiming to complete vaccinations in Rarotonga on June 20, before heading to the outer islands.

“We’re rescheduling people so no one misses out. The expectation is to complete Rarotonga by end of the week before we move to Aitutaki, but we will still have vaccinators on the main island still to administer doses,” Williams said.

The vaccine will help keep Cook Islands safer from Covid-19, but also those who wish to travel to countries that require vaccination passports, he said.

Emirates recently required a Cook Island resident to provide evidence of vaccination to fly – despite the Pacific nation being one of only a few countries to remain Covid-free, he said.

Williams said it was only a matter of time before other airlines and countries follow suit.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, in his weekly column in the Cook Islands News, said he was confident 90 per cent of the Cook Islands population will be fully vaccinated soon.