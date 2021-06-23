The doctor trying to find out why Māori children are over-represented in epilepsy statistics

Māori with epilepsy are more likely to turn up at hospital emergency departments, more likely to have longer, more severe seizures, and a higher mortality rate.

The thing is, no-one knows why.

So, Taranaki-born Dr Ngaire Keenan, 34, is trying to find out, and she has received a $173,333 grant over 24 months to help fund the research.

Originally from New Plymouth, Keenan (Ngāti Te Whiti, Te Ātiawa ki Taranaki) is in the second year of a PhD with the University of Otago in Wellington and has received a Health Research Council clinical research training fellowship to look into epilepsy relating to Māori and Māori children.

READ MORE:

* The doctor changing a 'messed-up system' from the inside



‘’I really enjoy the subject. I’m training to be neurologist and l can bring the two things together and create positive change in the future.’’

There’s not much known about epilepsy in New Zealand, said Keenan, a paediatric registrar at Wellington Hospital.

‘’There are very few researchers interested in epilepsy and even less who are interested in epilepsy in children and epilepsy in Māori. Nobody has done much work on Māori and epilepsy full stop.’’

Māori are more likely to present to ED, more likely to have longer, severe seizures and a higher mortality rate, she said.

‘’So, we’re trying to ask the why questions. Why is this happening? No one has thought about looking at this before,” she said.

‘’Because if we can figure out and describe the types of epilepsy and why is this happening to Māori then obviously we can work towards advocating for and implementing pathways that would help improve outcome for Māori children with epilepsy.’’

Epilepsy affects about 4000 children in New Zealand, and is the most common severe neurological disorders in children.

Why tamariki Māori are over-represented is one of the questions she is trying to answer.

Keenan is studying the health records of Māori children treated for epilepsy in 2015 under the Wellington, Wairarapa, Hutt Valley, Auckland and Northland District Health Boards as she works to piece together the causes of their epilepsy.

She is also looking at care: Do Māori get to see a specialist as much as non-Māori? Do Māori get access to the same tests and treatments as everyone else?

‘’Because we know with a lot of other diseases two people may have the exact same condition, but for some reason Māori aren’t getting the same care.’’

Hopefully the data will start coming in early next year, she said.

‘’And then we will be able to analyse it and try and find out where these possible inequalities are in the health care of Māori with epilepsy.

‘’That’s when it will be important to work with Māori to try and create these health pathways and advocate for change in services that will benefit Māori.’’