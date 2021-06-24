Parliament to debate Dawn Raids after accepting a petition from young Pacific Islanders

Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio talks about his family's experience of the dawn raids

Parliament will discuss the Dawn Raids, after accepting a petition from young Pacific Islanders calling for a national debate this week.

The petition’s handover comes as the official state apology for the 1970s raids was postponed from this weekend in light of the unfolding Covid-19 scare in Wellington.

Petitioners Josiah Tualamalii and Benji Timu handed over the petition on Wednesday, witnessed by a crowd of supporters and representatives on the steps of Parliament.

It is a 7,366 signature strong petition and was accepted by Maori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, with other members of parliament in attendance.

Tualamalii said the debate will ensure the apology, supported by all parties, will be entered in to the official records for the benefit of future generations.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a cleansing moment,” he said.

“It’s really special because it means that when young people or our families, or anyone is looking through the records in the future, there will be complete clarity.”

Colin McDiarmid/Pacific Cooperat/Supplied Josiah Tualamalii and Benji Timu handing over their petition to honour the impact of the Dawn Raids with a parliamentary debate to the co-leaders of the Maori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi. (Photo supplied by the Pacific Cooperation Foundation)

Tualamalii, 26, is the Christchurch-based former chairperson and co-founder of the Pacific Youth Leadership and Transformation Council.

He said even though he fully supports the apology itself, he and Timu felt perhaps it wouldn’t be enough on its own, and launched the petition to support the Polynesian Panthers who were campaigning for the national apology.

Including the call for an official debate or discussion was an important part of it, he said.

“What happened in parliament; those discussions that took place, the attitudes that were held about our communities at the time, the culture in parliament that enabled, that needed to be addressed.

“An apology isn’t formally recorded in the proceedings in parliament. They call it a debate but it will be more like each party will discuss their perspective on what happened and it’s on the parliamentary record what happened, there is no question about that anymore.”

He said he hopes the hour-long session will set a mark in time, after which “things have to be different”.

“Aotearoa’s struggled with its colonial legacy. This gets to change that. Everyone who comes and everyone who can watch will get a sense that this is a marker, and after this point is another beginning.”

Amidst the potential outbreak of Covid-19 in Wellington, the government opted to postpone the official apology ceremony slated for Saturday in Auckland’s Town Hall.

Colin McDiarmid/Pacific Cooperat/Supplied Josiah Tualamalii and Benji Timu with their petition.

A new date has not been set yet, but Tualamalii is comfortable putting it off as long as necessary to keep it safe.

“We are so susceptible to Covid, so it’s not worth taking the risk,” he said.

“The government is still going to do it just in a safer time so I am very comfortable with that.”

He said he hopes there will be more to the apology than a one-off event, like a national roadshow or tour where representatives listen to the people affected by the raids.

If those experiences can be recorded and compiled, he said that would be special.

“One of the things we called for a legacy fund to honour, acknowledge and support the healing from this. So maybe that could come out of the legacy fund, if that happens.

“All that knowledge is so centreing.”