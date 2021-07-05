Pacific health report calls for urgent system change amid massive inequities

A new series from Stuff, in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network, counters falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pacific people in New Zealand face a number of healthcare inequities, including in maternity care, child health and youth suicide, a new report shows.

The report, Bula Sautu: A window on quality 2021: Pacific health in the year of Covid-19, was launched in Parliament by Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio on Monday.

It is the latest in a series of publications from the Health Quality and Safety Commission.

The report also profiled south Auckland's Covid-19 response and how innovation flourished with an indigenous-led response.

It looked into the health of Pacific people for a snapshot of how the health system is working, or not working, for them.

It also profiled health providers, communities and individuals.

Pacific health expert Dr Dolin Tukuitonga said for years, Pacific people had been denied their right to health and wellbeing, despite clear evidence that inequalities exist in almost all health conditions reported.

David White/Stuff Pacific health expert Dr Colin Tukuitonga says Pacific people have had to navigate a health system that is not designed with, or for, them.

Some of the report’s findings showed Pacific people live six years fewer than non-Māori and non-Pacific people on average, and less than half of Pacific pregnant women are registered with a lead maternity carer, compared to 81 per cent of other ethnicities.

Pacific women also experience more complications during pregnancy, require more intensive interventions during and after birth, but have the worst outcomes for both mother and baby than any other ethnicity.

“‘Pacific peoples are expected to navigate through a health system that has not been designed with or for them,” Tukuitonga said.

“Many have to effectively look after themselves, as it is impossible for them to overcome the many barriers to accessing healthcare.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio launched the report in Parliament on Monday.

“These shortcomings reflect systematic bias and racism in the New Zealand health and disability system and the lack of diversity in the health workforce.”

He said there is a need for a health system that enables Pacific people to identify and design Pacific solutions – starting with leaders and decision-makers in training institutions to support and grow the Pacific workforce.

“We need to turn around the unacceptable racism of our system, it drives inequitable health care processes and outcomes, and is enabled by the structure of the system.”

Auckland District Health Board’s Dr Corina Grey, a co-author of the report, said there are a number of key actions that organisations and individual services can take.

“The strength of Pacific providers and communities [was] highlighted during the response to Covid-19,” Grey said.

“Pacific health and social service providers worked together with church and other community leaders to rapidly set up testing services, tailor support for contact tracing, and deliver food packages and masks to communities, working collaboratively with community leaders and other agencies to provide holistic and integrated models of care.”

Pacific General Practitioners chairman Dr Api Talemaitoga said change is possible, but won't happen unless there is ambition.

“A strategy based on ‘business as usual’ will not give us the change required.”