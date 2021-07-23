Covid-19: Māori artist created offensive pamphlet design with moko on cartoon virus

Bay of Plenty DHB apologised, pulled the pamphlet, and is trying to remove all physical copies.

A health pamphlet that put a moko on a cartoon Covid-19 virus – shown getting “the boot” – was designed by a Māori artist and consulted on.

The now withdrawn booklet from the Bay of Plenty District Health Board urged people to “give Covid-19 the boot” and attracted huge numbers of complaints.

Cartoon images depicted the virus with a moko [traditional Māori tattoo]; one showed the moko-wearing virus was being kicked by a Pākehā man in gumboots alongside the words: Let’s give Covid-19 the boot! Another featured a person in full Covid-style protective equipment standing on top of the virus, with a tewhatewha [a traditional Māori weapon] in hand.

The brochure was pulled after negative reaction, and the DHB chief executive said he was “absolutely appalled by the imagery”.

DHB apologises, says pamphlets will be destroyed

DHB board chair Sharon Shea saw the brochure on Thursday night and found it offensive and wrong, she said in a statement.

“Since last night, I have been informed it was designed by a Māori artist, and had input from Māori marketing specialists and it had gone through an approval process, including consultation with some local iwi,” she said on Friday.

“However, it is clear that the process was not as robust as needed, and this design has caused offence. On this occasion, we have failed our Māori community, and we apologise. It’s not good enough.”

The DHB apologised for use of the “inappropriate design”, saying it will destroy the material and not use the design again.

Because mataora is a tapu or sacred practice which demands respect, nothing with a mataora should be stood on or kicked, MP Tāmati Coffey said.

It’s an unwanted distraction from getting as many Māori vaccinated as possible, given increased risks from Covid-19, Te Rūnanga Hauora Māori o Te Moana a Toi chair Linda Steel said.

The group, a Te Tiriti governance partner which takes in 17 iwi, “fully tautoko” the health board’s decision to get rid of the “totally offensive material” and urgently review the process.

“[We] are beyond offended that the most sacred part of our tinana [body] has been depicted in this manner and unreservedly apologise to all our whānau, hapū, iwi and hāpori communities.”

When MP Tāmati Coffey saw the brochure on Thursday evening "straight away the red light went off". He was glad the BOP DHB's chair agreed, and it would be withdrawn.

Booklet wrong on so many levels – MP

Labour list MP Tāmati Coffey raised concerns with DHB board chair Sharon Shea on Thursday night.

He told Stuff he was worried widespread offence could hamper vaccine efforts, given there’s some vaccine hesitancy among Māori.

“Anything that gives Māori people a reason to screw their noses up does put in jeopardy the good work the Ministry of Health has been doing,” he said.

On Facebook he called the publicity material wrong on so many levels.

Putting mataora [full face tattoos] on a Covid virus “sends weird signals. And could be seen as racist”, he wrote.

And because mataora is a tapu [sacred] practice which demands respect, nothing with a mataora should be stood on or kicked.

As soon as he saw the imagery on Thursday evening “the red light went off”, he told Stuff.

It seemed wrong and had “shades of the bad old days” when Māori heads were treated as curiosity exhibit items.

I would not have approved this, says DHB chief executive

BOP health board boss Peter Chandler replied to Coffey’s post, saying he was “absolutely appalled by the imagery”, which was “totally unacceptable”.

The DHB was investigating the pamphlet’s path to publication and it’s not yet clear if a DHB staffer approved it.

“With immediate effect from last night, all of our Covid communications now will follow the same path as other communications, which need to be signed off by me,” he told Stuff.

The imagery included Covid viruses with moko or mataora tattoos being kicked and stood on.

“Had this come to my desk, I can assure you it would not have been approved.”

The brochure was part of ongoing Covid communications work and was created by a contractor, Chandler said.

“To me, as Pākehā, that appeared to portray the Covid virus as a Māori character, and that’s not okay,” he said.

There had been “an immense amount of feedback” on Friday and Chandler said he understood why people were upset.

"Had this come to my desk, I can assure you it would not have been approved," Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler said.

“We unreservedly apologise as the DHB. We’re going to try and put it right.”

It was unlikely to set back vaccination efforts because many local vaccination points were run by iwi providers with strong local relationships, he said.

Chandler wouldn’t say if the DHB planned to review its relationship with the contractor which produced the brochure.

Bay of Plenty DHB has apologised for the brochure and said all copies would be destroyed.

Meanwhile, the DHB was removing hard copies of the brochure, understood to have gone to GP practices, and possibly pharmacists and community centres.

Public health group and Covid leader react

Toi Te Ora Public Health’s logo featured on the brochure, but clinical lead Dr Phil Shoemack said that was “without our knowledge or permission”.

“We would never support material with imagery such as this,” his statement said.

“We are disappointed and dismayed that this booklet has been published.”

The booklet is "deeply offensive, disgusting", said Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, a co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā. But he says the situation is redeemable.

The booklet was branded “a disgrace” by Dr Rawiri Jansen, a co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, or the National Māori Pandemic Group.

It’s “deeply offensive, disgusting,” he said.

“They've got some work to do, they've started right by apologising. It is disgraceful but redeemable, get on and fix it.”

“I don't know what they were thinking”

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon felt whoever designed the leaflet was “culturally ignorant and insensitive”.

“To have depicted a picture of Māori being the Covid – I don't know what they were thinking.”

It also degraded the mataora, which represents leadership and rangatiratanga, he said.

“I would have thought that in 2021 there would have been a greater sensitivity, especially to Māori in Aotearoa.”

"To have depicted a picture of Māori being the Covid – I don't know what they were thinking," Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said.

Foon approved of the chief executive’s moves to pull the pamphlet and investigate the process, and felt the DHB would learn from this.

Asked about the DHB’s statement’s mention of Māori input, he said “the people that were giving advice didn’t think about it”.

Someone must have signed it off, he said, and “they probably need to change whoever’s giving the advice”.