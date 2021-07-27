Three Ngāi Tahu artists to be given mentors and $15,000 each

Ariana Tikao received an Arts Foundation Laureate Award 2020 and is of Ngāi Tahu descent.

A new partnership will give three emerging Ngāi Tahu artists $15,000 each and a mentor to help develop their careers.

Ngāi Tahu will fund the $15,000 grant for one artist a year for three years as part of a partnership with The Arts Foundation that is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The first artist will be selected by a panel of experts and begin their year of mentorship in April next year.

The Springboard scheme will offer the artists the choice of a mentor from more than 140 Arts Foundation alumni, which includes many artists of Ngāi Tahu descent such as Peter Robinson, Ariana Tikao, Fiona Pardington, and Louise Potiki Bryant.

The chosen artists could also pick a mentor of their choice from outside the alumni.

Ngāi Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett said the partnership aligned with the iwi’s aim to empower young members.

Waikato Times Louise Potiki Bryant is an Arts Foundation alumni and is of Ngāi Tahu descent.

“We have committed to promoting new forms of Ngāi Tahu cultural expression and nurturing Ngāi Tahu whānau as strong, vibrant champions of our culture and identity,’’ she said.

“We are also focused on ensuring Ngāi Tahu whānau are well-educated, trained, and strong in their knowledge of Ngāi Tahutanga.

“More broadly, this is an opportunity to position Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and its leadership as advocates for investing in arts and culture in Aotearoa.”

Mike Scott/Stuff Artist Peter Robinson, seen here in 2008, is another Arts Foundation alumni who is of Ngāi Tahu descent.

Arts Foundation chair Garth Gallaway said Ngāi Tahu artists already featured strongly in the foundation’s alumni.

“It is particularly exciting to see the rūnanga backing an emerging artist and springboarding them into a serious career,’’ he said.

“Giving confidence to build creative careers is important to the foundation and its givers, so we’re thrilled to welcome Ngāi Tahu into the whanau”.

It is the first partnership between The Arts Foundation and an iwi.

The foundation facilitates private philanthropy for the arts and awards New Zealand’s greatest creators with laureates and Icon titles.

It launched the Springboard programme two years ago to kick-start careers and support artists at a formative stage in their career.