Whānau customary marine title claim refused, but given chance to reduce its scope

A whānau application for customary marine title on the east coast of the North Island has been refused, but a judge has left open the possibility of a more limited claim.

The claim was for recognition of holding a nearly 15 kilometre strip of coast in the Hawke’s Bay/Tararua area in accordance with tikanga and using it as a customary fishing ground extending 12km out to sea.

The Clarkson whānau claim was the third to go through a full hearing under the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act, Justice Jill Mallon​ said in her decision issued from the High Court in Wellington.

Dozens of customary marine title claims remain to be heard or negotiated with the Crown.

READ MORE:

* Has the High Court shown the way for successful Māori claims to marine title?

* New strategy to settle marine and coastal claims 'within 30 years'

* High Court action means Maori must be consulted



The judge said customary marine title amounted to an "elevated influence" in an area and enabled effectively a form of veto, with certain exceptions, over activities in the area needing a new resource consent.

Another type of right recognised under the act, protected customary rights, could be granted to more than one group over the same area, she said.

A protected customary right was granted for an activity, right, or practice done with a degree of regularity in the area but without the need for exclusivity or occupation that a customary marine title required.

It was that type of right she ultimately suggested the Clarkson whānau consider.

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Jill Mallon has ruled on two of the three Marine and Coastal Area Act claims decided in court. (File photo)

The Clarkson whānau claim went under the name of Poronia Hineana Te Rangi, to honour their tīpuna who was, in part, the source of their claim.

It was said to be made on behalf of a group of about 300 who affiliated to Ngāti Kere hapū and Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne iwi, but the judge found that mandate was not established.

The claim by Ketepunga Matana Clarkson (now deceased), and her daughters Ketepunga Kaylene Clarkson and Catherine Clarkson, was over 14.6km of coastline.

They asked for customary marine title to preserve the area and have their place in the community in connection with it recognised, the judge said.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF What led to the signing of the most important document in New Zealand's history?

The area was from Finlay's Reef, north of Whangaehu in Hawke’s Bay, to the south of Cape Turnagain in the Tararua District. It's a rural area, with mostly rocky coastline, but there's a natural harbour and a sandy beach at Whangaehu, the judge was told.

Among the customary claims yet to be decided are four that cover all or part of the Clarkson claim, including Ngāti Kere Working Party hapū whose evidence was that they had the mandate of the hapū and that the Clarkson claim did not conform to hapū tikanga, which the judge accepted.

Monique Ford/Stuff The dozens of Marine and Coastal Area Act claims are being managed through the High Court in Wellington. (File photo)

The judge said she was in no doubt that the Clarkson whānau application came from a deeply personal connection to the area and a wish for a "seat at the table" to help them protect the environment.

But the evidence did not support the application having wider whānau or hapū support, although some unproven whānau support was possible.

Others co-owned the land the Clarkson whānau said was an important element of their claim, the judge said. There was no evidence the other owners had given a mandate to the Clarkson whānau to represent them.

Also, there were others blocks of Māori freehold land in the area. The judge heard evidence that lack of land ownership should not exclude exercise of customary rights, especially given the history of Māori alienation from their land.

She thought relying on land ownership to distinguish one group with customary rights from another, was "misplaced".

The relationship of tangata whenua to the land and coast under tikanga Māori was fundamentally different to legal land ownership and tenure, she said.

The judge also found the area claimed was out of proportion to those represented, and taking into account the other people who exercised customary rights in the area.

She decided the Clarkson whānau did not meet the legal test for granting customary marine title, which required holding an area according to tikanga, and exclusive use and occupation in the area from 1840 to the present day without substantial interruption.

The wider Ngāti Kere hapū recognised the Clarkson whānau strong connection with the area and wanted to work with them as part of Ngāti Kere's aim of negotiating with the Crown over customary rights, but the judge was told the Clarkson whānau did not want to be part of that.

The Clarkson whānau claim was given a priority hearing because they had made a claim, relating to sustainable collection of seaweed, under the Foreshore and Seabed, which was the forerunner to the Marine and Coastal Area Act.

The judge dismissed the Clarkson whānau application for customary marine title but gave them six months to consider changing their application to a protected customary rights application relating to seaweed.